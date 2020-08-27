The remnants of Tropical Storm Laura likely will bring rain and gusty winds Saturday to the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, forecasters say.
The storm is expected to move across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Friday, and it will then move across the mid-Atlantic region Saturday, said Chrissy Cockrell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
"We will get some rain Saturday (in Forsyth and Guilford counties)," Cockrell said. "It will be tropical rain with embedded thunderstorms. The wind may gust up to 35 mph."
The Triad might receive up to a half inch of rain on Saturday, the weather service said.
The storm likely will produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in the northwestern counties, said Erik Taylor, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
"An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out" in the region, Taylor said.
"The whole area will get some sort of rain," Taylor said. "Saturday will be a wet and windy day. The system will be moving fairly quickly."
Saturday's rain chances will range from 80% to 90% from Forsyth to Watauga counties, the weather service said. The high temperatures will be from 76 degrees to 85 degrees in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The storm was moving north to northeast Thursday at 15 mph over central Arkansas, the weather service said. It will turn east and move off the mid-Atlantic coast by Saturday night, Taylor said.
By Sunday, the storm is expected to be over the Atlantic Ocean near Maine, Cockrell said.
Today's forecast calls for a 30% chance rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees in Forsyth County, near 91 degrees in Surry County and near 82 degrees in Watauga County.
