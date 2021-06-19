 Skip to main content
Remnants of tropical storm likely to bring rain, a few storms to the Triad
Remnants of tropical storm likely to bring rain, a few storms to the Triad

  Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette has formed and made landfall early Saturday morning along the Gulf Coast.. Claudette will bring the threat for flooding and tornadoes for much of the Southeast through the weekend. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette will likely bring showers and occasional thunderstorms Sunday to Forsyth and Guilford counties, forecasters said Saturday.

The storm likely will produce ½ inch to 1 inch of rain in the Triad, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The conditions will create a slight risk of flash flooding Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Swiggett said.

Sunday's forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain amid mostly cloudy skies in Winston-Salem with a high temperature of 83 degrees. The low temperature Sunday night will be around 70 degrees in Forsyth County with a 60% chance of rain.

Claudette's heaviest rainfall likely will be south of Interstate 85, although some locations north of the highway could see isolated flooding from the strongest storms, the weather service said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

