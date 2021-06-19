Remnants of tropical storm likely to bring rain, a few storms to the Triad

The remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette will likely bring showers and occasional thunderstorms Sunday to Forsyth and Guilford counties, forecasters said Saturday.
The storm likely will produce ½ inch to 1 inch of rain in the Triad, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The conditions will create a slight risk of flash flooding Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Swiggett said.
Sunday's forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain amid mostly cloudy skies in Winston-Salem with a high temperature of 83 degrees. The low temperature Sunday night will be around 70 degrees in Forsyth County with a 60% chance of rain.
Claudette's heaviest rainfall likely will be south of Interstate 85, although some locations north of the highway could see isolated flooding from the strongest storms, the weather service said.
John Hinton
