Report claims state's nonprofit hospitals not fulfilling charity-care missions

"But, now we know that is not fully accurate. They are profiting on the backs of sick patients.”

The report represents the latest back-and-forth between Folwell, the SHP and the state's major health-care systems that have proven at times to be tension-filled and personal in nature.

Some of the issues, foremost the state's certificate-of-need laws regarding health-care systems' expenditures, have gained the attention of state Republican legislative leaders and the N.C. Healthcare Association.

How Triad hospitals fared

The NCHA issued a statement Wednesday saying it "is still reviewing the report and doesn’t have a comment on the accuracy or fairness of its findings yet."

According to the study, fewer than 25 of the state's 103 hospitals "exceeded the value of their tax exemption with the amount of their charity care spending in North Carolina."

"Our analysis suggests that North Carolina’s largest nonprofit hospital systems reaped tax breaks worth more than an estimated $1.8 billion in 2019-2020. Across the majority of these systems, charity care spending did not exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks."