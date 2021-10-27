Report claims state's nonprofit hospitals not fulfilling charity-care missions

Many of North Carolina's nonprofit hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — are not fully honoring their charitable mission, according to an analysis released Wednesday.
The analysis by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health was requested by state Treasurer Dale Folwell and the N.C. State Health Plan (SHP). A video link to the presentation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1j4-n3ea8.
The state treasurer has oversight authority over the SHP, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.
Johns Hopkins previously did a national study on the issue that cited how some states require a balance of nonprofit hospitals' charity care spending with their tax-exemption benefits. Illinois and Utah require charity care spending to exceed property tax exemptions.
"Although nonprofit hospitals reap lucrative tax breaks in exchange for serving the poor, their charity care spending varies wildly and with little accountability," according to a news release from the treasurer's office.
Folwell said in a statement that “our hospital systems justify overcharging state employees and taxpayers by pointing to their charity care costs."
"But, now we know that is not fully accurate. They are profiting on the backs of sick patients.”
The report represents the latest back-and-forth between Folwell, the SHP and the state's major health-care systems that have proven at times to be tension-filled and personal in nature.
Some of the issues, foremost the state's certificate-of-need laws regarding health-care systems' expenditures, have gained the attention of state Republican legislative leaders and the N.C. Healthcare Association.
How Triad hospitals fared
The NCHA issued a statement Wednesday saying it "is still reviewing the report and doesn’t have a comment on the accuracy or fairness of its findings yet."
According to the study, fewer than 25 of the state's 103 hospitals "exceeded the value of their tax exemption with the amount of their charity care spending in North Carolina."
"Our analysis suggests that North Carolina’s largest nonprofit hospital systems reaped tax breaks worth more than an estimated $1.8 billion in 2019-2020. Across the majority of these systems, charity care spending did not exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks."
For the major health-care systems serving the Triad, the report listed annual projected value of tax exemptions compared with the systems' disclosed charity care funding.
* Atrium Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $440.1 million, while providing $260.1 million in charity care.
* Novant Health Inc. was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $324.1 million, while providing $179.1 million in charity care.
* Cone Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $131.6 million, while providing $105.7 million in charity care.
* Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, now an affiliate of Atrium, was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $210.3 million, while providing $54.8 million in charity care.
Ge Bai, a Johns Hopkins professor of accounting and health policy and management, said that "with tax subsidy comes social responsibility."
“Nonprofit hospitals must demonstrate distinctive charitable behaviors to deserve their tax-exempt status and the public’s trust.”
Novant and Cone deferred comment to the NCHA.
Relevant comparisons
Folwell stressed the tax-exemption and charity care comparisons are relevant.
The news release stated that 20% of households in North Carolina have medical debt in collections.
“The community is giving the nonprofit hospitals considerable tax breaks," Johns Hopkins public-health professor Gerard Anderson said.
"The hospitals should respond by offering community and charity care that is commensurate with their tax advantages.”
The NCHA responded by saying non-profit hospitals annually submit audits to state and federal tax regulators who determine each year that hospitals meet their tax status obligations.
"Today’s report, based on 2019-20 data, does not reflect the millions spent each year on investments, such as disaster preparations that equip community hospitals with the resources to survive a pandemic," the NCHA said.
"Being in good shape financially allows nonprofit hospitals to continue to operate and employ staff at appropriate levels to provide patients with the high-quality care they need and deserve."
Calling out
Folwell used the report to once again call on legislative leaders "to hold hospitals accountable for how they treat the most vulnerable members of their communities."
Perhaps the foremost conflict between Folwell, the SHP and the major nonprofit hospitals has been Folwell's controversial attempt at fully moving the SHP network to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates.
The Republican-controlled state legislature gave the treasurer the authority to decide on reimbursement cuts to hospitals and providers as part of a mandate to reduce overall SHP expenses.
An attempt to secure participation in the 2019 version of the Clear Pricing Project (CPP) drew just five participants out of 121 hospitals. The NCHA opposed Folwell’s 2019 and 2020 CPP proposals.
Folwell was very public with his opposition to Atrium acquiring Wake Forest Baptist, which has a second Wake Forest School of Medicine in Charlotte as the primary collaborative project.
Folwell has called on state Attorney General Josh Stein and the U.S. Justice Department "to start investigating the trade practices and cartel-like activities of these so-called not-for-profit organizations."
“It appears that no one is holding hospitals accountable for the way they treat the poor,” Folwell said Wednesday.
“Instead, North Carolina enables bad actors to pocket their tax breaks instead of paying them back to their communities. We must support the hospitals who do serve their communities and require the others to step up.”
The NCHA said that "we look forward to continuing to work with the state treasurer and others to discuss the true cost of providing health care in North Carolina, and how despite the billions it takes to provide high-level care, our hospitals and health systems continue to heavily invest in the communities they serve."
