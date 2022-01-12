Report: Guilford County Schools bus crash Wednesday injures 1 student

Updated 8:13 p.m.

LIBERTY — A Southeast Guilford High School student was injured Wednesday when a school bus ran off the road and overturned, the Highway Patrol said.

The 16-year-old student was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for minor injuries, the patrol said in a news release.

Troopers said the bus driver, 74-year-old Mary Delores White of Julian, also had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers responded just before 5 p.m. to a report of a crash on Smithwood Road near Lake Juno Road in Guilford County.

White was driving west on Smithwood Road when the bus went off the road to the right, struck a culvert then crossed to the other side of the road and overturned, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, the patrol said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smithwood Road was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

A Guilford County Schools bus carrying one student was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports and district officials.