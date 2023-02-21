Evaluating the connection and risk factor of alcohol consumption to developing or accelerating Alzheimer's disease has vexed medical researchers for decades.

It's been particularly challenging to determine whether low- to moderate alcohol consumption is detrimental to brain health, while other studies have shown that similar levels have been linked to lower risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in middle-aged adults.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60% to 80% of dementia cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Wake Forest medical school researchers recently added to the debate with their latest report, published online in the February issue of Neurobiology of Disease.

What researchers determined in studying mice is that "even modest amounts of alcohol" can accelerate brain atrophy, which is the loss of brain cells.

The report did not list what was considered as modest amounts of alcohol.

However, a 2009 Wake Forest medical research on alcohol consumption and Alzheimer's disease listed moderate drinking in adults as eight to 14 drinks a week. That study defined a drink as eight ounces of beer, four ounces of wine and 1½ ounces of liquor.

The latest report determined that moderate alcohol consumption can increase the number of amyloid plaques, which are the accumulation of toxic proteins in Alzheimer’s disease.

“These findings suggest alcohol might accelerate the pathological cascade of Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages,” said Shannon Macauley, an associate professor of physiology and pharmacology.

The study was a collaboration led by Macauley and Jeffrey Weiner, professor of physiology and pharmacology, through the medical school’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and Translational Alcohol Research Center.

What was studied

Using mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease-related pathology, researchers used a 10-week chronic drinking approach where mice were given the choice to drink water or alcohol to mimic human behavior regarding alcohol consumption.

Researchers explored how voluntary, moderate consumption of alcohol altered healthy brain function and behavior and whether it altered the pathology associated with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers found that alcohol increased brain atrophy and caused an increased number of amyloid plaques, including a greater number of smaller plaques, potentially setting the stage for increased plaque proliferation in later life.

Researchers also noted that acute withdrawal of alcohol increased the levels of amyloid-beta, which is a key component of amyloid plaques that accumulate in Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers found that even moderate drinking caused elevations in blood sugar and markers of insulin resistance, which increases the risk not only for Alzheimer’s disease, but also for other diseases, such as Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The study also found that moderate alcohol use altered anxiety and dementia-related behaviors.

"These findings contribute to the growing body of evidence that suggests chronic alcohol consumption may represent an important, modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's disease," according to the Wake Forest researchers.

"Future studies will further characterize the biological mechanisms by which chronic ethanol intake promotes and exacerbates Alzheimer's disease-related pathology."

Mixed findings

According to the Alzheimer's Society, "alcohol consumption in excess has well-documented negative effects on both short- and long-term health, one of which is brain damage that can lead to Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia."

"However, drinking alcohol in moderation has not been conclusively linked to an increased dementia risk, nor has it been shown to offer significant protection against developing dementia."

The Wake Forest researchers determined that "contrary to prior clinical and preclinical studies, this study demonstrates that chronic intake of moderate amounts of ethanol can exacerbate behavioral and pathological Alzheimer's disease-like phenotypes in mice."

According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, phenotype refers to an individual’s observable traits, such as height, eye color and blood type. A person’s phenotype is determined by both their genomic makeup (genotype) and environmental factors.

The researchers acknowledged that "conflicting studies suggest that low-to-moderate alcohol consumption may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease in humans."

Among prior clinical and preclinical studies was the 2009 Wake Forest medical school study that determined a small amount of alcohol may help lower the risk of dementia in older adults.

That study involved 3,069 participants ages 75 and older, including about 1,000 in the Triad.

Participants were placed into one of four categories related to their alcohol consumption.

There were abstainers, light drinkers (one to seven drinks a week), moderate drinkers (eight to 14 drinks a week) and heavy drinkers (more than 14 a week). The study defined a drink as eight ounces of beer, four ounces of wine and 1½ ounces of liquor.

They were examined and interviewed every six months over a six-year period to determine changes in their memory or thinking abilities, and to monitor who developed dementia.

What the researchers found is that for moderate drinkers who had no sign of cognitive problems when the study began, they had an average 37% reduction in risk of developing dementia compared with abstainers. The type of alcohol consumed didn't matter.

That study also found that for older adults who have mild cognitive issues, any amount of alcohol consumption "was associated with faster rates of cognitive decline."

Heavy drinkers with mild cognitive issues were found to be nearly twice as likely to develop dementia compared with abstainers with similar issues.

The researchers said their study supported current nutritional recommendations of not exceeding a daily amount of one drink for women and two for men.