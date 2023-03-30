Shelter in place protocols enforced. This remains an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/koNjC1NugO — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

The law enforcement response to a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech escalated rapidly on Thursday, as wave after wave of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol troopers converged on the campus.

Officers shouted at students to stay inside buildings or in their cars.

Employee Walt Braxton took it upon himself to stand guard at one of the entry drives leading to the Strickland Center, where police focused their first efforts on a report of gunshots fired.

Behind him in the distance officers could be seen massing near Strickland.

At one point a line of school buses lined up on Oak Grove Road near the center.

Damon Davis, a student in Hauser Hall, stepped outside to go to his car, only to hear a man yet at him to go back inside. But the door was now locked and he couldn’t get back in.

Some students said they got a text alert saying that two armed suspects were on campus and to shelter in place. Davis said he didn’t get the text, but soon got one from a friend who was asking how he was doing.

TechAlert: We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff. — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

One woman shared a text that had come only the day before, when Joey Hearl, the principal of Early and Middle College of Forsyth, said that Forsyth Tech was among schools at several locations across the state that had gotten a threat by email.

Hearl said the threat was considered unfounded but that people would see more law enforcement officers on campus. Real or not, the text prompted more concern.

About 11:30, Winston-Salem police said there was no active shooter on campus, but that their investigation was continuing.

Tracy Presley, sitting at the base of a pole, said she was waiting to pick up her daughter Greyson Bowman.

“This is probably the scardest I’ve ever been in my life,” she said. She was a little relieved when she learned police said no shooter was on campus.

But law enforcement vehicles kept coming, including a large command post bus, and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston Salem Police Chief William Penn were both on campus huddled with officers.

No word has been given about the shooting incident that touched off the massive response.

Forsyth Tech houses the Early College of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools asked parents of high school students attending classes as part of the Forsyth Middle College program not to come to the the Forsyth Tech campus.

"Our students will be brought back to their home schools as soon as possible," the school system said.

The campus also houses a day-care center for children ages 3-5.

As a helicopter circled overhead, anxious relatives stood by their cars on Silas Creek Parkway awaiting word on the status of their family members. Others parked at the National Guard armory, clutching their cellphones or looking around in hopes of receiving news on the situation.

Jordan Harris, a health care worker whose daughter attends Forsyth Tech, got a text from her daughter telling her of the situation on campus. She stood in a driveway looking at a first-floor window where her daughter, Ashden, could see her. Because of the mirrored windows, Harris could not see inside.

“We just have to put it in God's hands. At this point. I mean, I'm so thankful that my daughter is safe, but I can't imagine getting that phone call that somebody will that their child is injured or worse. And that's scary,” Harris said.