 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Report of state park intruder leads to fatal police pursuit

  • 0

STUART, Va. — A police pursuit prompted by a call about an intruder at a state park in Virginia has left an elderly man dead and a North Carolina woman charged with vehicular homicide.

Virginia authorities said rangers at the Staunton River State Park found 41-year-old Christine S. Barnette of Cary, North Carolina, in an unoccupied, unrented cabin Friday.

Police said that as park rangers approached, Barnette ran from the cabin and got into her car, which rangers began pursuing.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit, which passed through Pittsylvania County, Henry County, the city of Martinsville and Patrick County.

Authorities said Barnette was contained at one point before she rammed two sheriff's vehicles near South Boston and continued to flee.

Authorities said officers also tried several times to disable Barnette's car with spike strips, but that she managed to avoid each attempt.

People are also reading…

The pursuit ended on Route 58 in Patrick County when Barnette crossed the median and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81 of Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Gammons died at the scene. Barnette was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

State police said Barnette is facing charges of breaking and entering, reckless driving, defrauding an innkeeper, felony eluding police, trespassing and vehicular homicide.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert