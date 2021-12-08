Report: Supersonic airplane manufacturer is PTI prospect

An aspiring Denver-based supersonic airplane manufacturer appears to be at the heart of a potential high-yield economic-development at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Wednesday — quoting five unidentified business and state government officials — that Boom Supersonic is the manufacturer for what has been identified as “Project Thunderbird.”
Those officials said a Boom decision could be made within 30 to 90 days.
Two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said it was their understanding that Boom is the potential airplane manufacturer that could benefit from up to $106.5 million in infrastructure improvements at PTI.
When asked about the news report, Boom said in a statement that it “does not comment on speculation or rumors.” Boom was founded in 2015 by a former Groupon director.
PTI director Kevin Baker declined to comment on the News & Observer’s report. On Nov. 30, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority released a statement saying "the airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing.”
If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin in 2022.
Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”
Overture is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.
Out of the blue
Project Thunderbird surfaced out of the blue on Nov. 29 in the final version of House Bill 334.
In exchange for the JDIG funding commitment, an airplane manufacturer would be required to create at least 1,750 jobs and spend at least $500 million on capital investments. The average annual wage was estimated at $60,000.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”
“That’s all I can say about it, and there should be an announcement soon.”
There were no questions about Project Thunderbird during the House floor debate.
Lambeth said last week the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI. I am proud to be part of supporting this project in our region.” He declined to comment Wednesday on the news reports.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB334 into law Monday, spurring expectations that a deal and an announcement would be coming soon.
However, the N.C. Economic Development committee did not bring up the PTI project during Wednesday’s specially called meeting. Its next scheduled meetings are set for Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
The committee is required to approve all JDIG appropriations. Committee meetings typically are timed to coincide with local government economic-development efforts.
“This would be another huge win,” said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive of nonprofit economic-development group Downtown Greensboro Inc.
Matheny said he was not involved the negotiations, but that he hopes it’s true that Boom is in talks to build a manufacturing facility at PTI.
“It’s pretty awesome stuff, what they do,” he said of the company. “Something like this would further cement our region as a viable aviation hub.”
Citing the PTI and Toyota Motor North America projects, Matheny said that interest from firms like these is no accident.
“I think what you are seeing is tremendous amount of work that’s been going on for 10 years and the stick-to-it-iveness of many people,” Matheny said.
“It’s finally starting to hit all at once.”
Boom details
Boom said Overture is capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 — twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners.
At that speed, Boom said the Overture could make a flight from Newark, N.J., to London in 3½ hours and from San Francisco to Tokyo in 6 hours.
It is expected to be able to fly up to 4,888 miles at a cruising attitude of 60,000 feet.
Boom’s stature in the airline industry gained a major boost in June when it reached an agreement in June with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The deal for the 15 Overtures is valued at $3 billion, according to BusinessInsider.com.
The agreement is contingent on Overture meeting “United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements.”
“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said in June.
“Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we’ll be able to do that on an even greater scale.”
Boom said its order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft that also includes Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force as potential customers.
Media reports
Even though Boom doesn’t have an existing product, it is not being perceived as a fly-by-night entity in media reports.
For example, Boom was featured in a Nov. 21 segment on CBS’ 60 Minutes that focused on the potential for private airplane manufacturers to revive supersonic passenger travel.
It also has been cited in recent months in similar supersonic travel reports by BBC, CNN, Fortune, New York Times, Reuters, The Economist and Washington Post.
There already is a potential local connection with Boom.
In November 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary Collins Aerospace — which has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem — signed a collaboration agreement with Boom to assist in developing Overture’s “inlet, nacelle and exhaust system technologies that enable fuel burn reduction and cutting edge acoustics for cleaner and quieter supersonic flight.”
Boom touted that Overture “is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
“The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic’s founder and chief executive, has said on its website.
Overture will be designed with features, such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology.
Boom said it is working with the U.S. Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020.
JDIG funds
Guilford County commissioners have said they would take comments at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on the idea of spending $2 million for the airport’s infrastructure. There is no agenda currently listed for the Dec. 16 meeting.
HB334 lists three funding appropriations for infrastructure improvements at PTI:
- $56.75 million toward constructing one or more hangers;
- $35 million toward roadwork improvements, to be handled by the N.C. transportation Department; and
- $15 million toward site work.
“The authority greatly appreciates the strong support it has received from the state legislature and the governor’s office, and others, to attract aerospace jobs to the state and region,” the airport authority said in its Nov. 30 statement.
PTI megasite
PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.
Combined, the sites come to 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor to Fayetteville.
The Carolina Core website says the following about the PTI megasite: "The airport has more than 1,000 acres of land that is ready for development, including an 800-acre tract that may be developed in its entirety or in parcels.”
“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant."
The project qualifies for JDIG grant reimbursing up to 90% of the new personal income withholdings from employees for a period up to 20 years.
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said last week that “having such a package enacted into law, via the state budget, demonstrates our state’s commitment to economic development and makes the incentives trigger-ready if a large, qualified investor makes a commitment.”
On Wednesday, Hardister that the PTI project “would be transformative in the sense that it would bring many high paying jobs to our region.”
“I would submit that success brings more success. As advance manufacturing continues to flourish in our region, you are going to see other companies invest in our area. You are probably going to see ancillary companies locate here.”
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin who also represents western Forsyth, said last week the PTI project “appeared to be quick, but it has been being discussed at higher levels and just kept quiet.”
Zachary said the large bipartisan support for the PTI project represents what he called a “cooperative” spirit afoot in Raleigh.”
“This was an opportunity to help with something outside of Wake and Mecklenburg. Those instances are rare.”
Greensboro News & Record reporters Nancy McLaughlin and Jessie Pounds contributed to this story.