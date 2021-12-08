Report: Supersonic airplane manufacturer is PTI prospect

Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”

Overture is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.

Out of the blue

Project Thunderbird surfaced out of the blue on Nov. 29 in the final version of House Bill 334.

In exchange for the JDIG funding commitment, an airplane manufacturer would be required to create at least 1,750 jobs and spend at least $500 million on capital investments. The average annual wage was estimated at $60,000.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”

“That’s all I can say about it, and there should be an announcement soon.”

There were no questions about Project Thunderbird during the House floor debate.