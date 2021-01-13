Reporting glitches lower COVID-19 numbers; Forsyth has additional coronavirus-related death

A reporting glitch contributed to lower COVID-19 daily totals being reported Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department said some laboratory data files were not processed Tuesday.

That means COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday "are lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time. Data reported (Thursday) will be higher," according to the state.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

DHHS reported Wednesday there were 5,098 new COVID-19 cases.

The statewide total is at 641,073 since mid-March.

There were 116 new cases for Forsyth County.

Forsyth set a record for new cases Saturday with 430. The total is at 23,776 since mid-March.

Even with missing laboratory data, there were an additional 107 COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 7,745. A record 142 deaths were reported Sunday.

DHHS reported an additional COVID-19 death in Forsyth for an overall total of 236.