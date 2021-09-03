Reports, but no evidence of gunfire near schools in Winston-Salem on Friday. Petree Elementary, Atkins put on lockdown.

Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots being fired near the high school.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a report about 10:30 a.m. of what sounded like two gunshots being fired near the high school's football stadium, said Deputy Brad Stanley, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers searched the area, but they didn't find any suspicious people, evidence of gunfire or any injured person, Stanley said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a precaution, Petree Elementary at 3815 Old Greensboro Road and Atkins High at 3605 Old Greensboro Road were placed on lockdown, Stanley said.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that both schools were on lockdown for about 20 minutes, Campbell said. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

"There have been no incidents or any problems at either school," Campbell said.

Friday's lockdowns happened two days after a shooting Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School that killed one student. Another student has been arrested, although authorities have refused to say whether that student faces charges or juvenile petitions.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.