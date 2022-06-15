Republican groups plan to protest independent bookstore's drag queen story time Saturday

The Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club is organizing a protest against the drag queen story time held by Bookmarks, a non-profit organization and independent bookstore in Winston-Salem this Saturday.

Anna Yacht (pronounced ‘on-a-yacht’), a drag queen, will be leading story time at Bookmarks on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This is a free event for families, according to Bookmarks’ website, and will be geared toward children ages 3 to 7.

The organizer of the protest, Scott Arnold, did not respond to a voicemail request for comment.

Ken Raymond, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said that the protest will mainly consist of parents. The Forsyth County Men’s Club on a Facebook post said they expect the Conservative Women of Forsyth County to be present as well.

“No one can really blame them,” Raymond said, explaining that he believes drag queen story time is a tactic of “militant gay leftists trying to separate children from their parents” in order to indoctrinate them.

“Any parent in their right mind would protest this,” he said. “It’s not healthy at all.”

He called drag queen story time “perversion,” saying that he had seen videos of children putting money down the “g-strings” of drag queens.

AJ Mazaris, director of the LGBTQ+ center at Wake Forest University, who uses they and them pronouns, said that drag queen story hours are family friendly events where drag queens read age-appropriate and positive books to children.

“I would really encourage anyone who is concerned about this event or considering protesting it to do more research,” they said. “These events are geared toward celebrating beautiful, glittery, sparkly people, something all children love and we should all appreciate.”

Mazaris emphasized that LGBTQ+ youth and transgender youth experience higher rates of suicidal ideation and other mental health issues. They said rates of suicidal ideation are as high as 40 percent in transgender youth, which they called a public health crisis.

Instead of protesting these events, people should build stronger support networks for trans and nonbinary youth to help them live, they said.

“Protesting a children’s story hour … is a waste of time and resources and has potential to harm our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” Mazaris said.

Executive director of Bookmarks Jamie Southern explained that Bookmarks supports pride and representation for all people.

“Bookmarks stands for inclusivity,” she said. “We are welcoming to anyone who wants to find a safe space within books.”

The event will have extra security, but will still be going forward as planned.

Southern said the protest is unexpected because Bookmarks has held drag queen story times in the past without objection.

She said that Saturday’s event will have a large turnout of support from regular customers, as well as other people who want to support the bookstore in light of the protest.

The story time will happen during the Winston-Salem pride parade, although it is not part of the pride event, which begins at 11 a.m. downtown.

The protest against drag queen story time follows attempts in Texas, Florida and, most recently, Arizona, as reported by the Arizona Mirror, to introduce legislation that would prevent minors from attending drag shows. Texas led these legislative moves with Rep. Bryan Slaton in the Texas House sending out a press release saying he would introduce this legislation. In this press release, he called a drag show in Dallas “inappropriate sexual content” for the children present.

“All they’re trying to do is legislative this away,” said Kandi Villano, vice president of Pride Winston-Salem. “I think it’s ridiculous … It’s not going to change us. We’re not going anywhere.”

Villano explained that there will be police presence, in uniform and plain clothes, as security at the festival, as well as at a police department recruitment booth. She said the protest at Bookmarks is the only formal protest they are aware of, but that there are always protests at the festival.

Pride month began on June 1 and since then, there have been multiple incidents at pride parades across the country and statewide. The Associated Press reported that 31 people associated with a white supremacist group were arrested for conspiracy to riot at a pride parade in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The News and Observer reported threats in Apex, North Carolina against Apex Pride Festival’s chair and his family over their drag queen story hour event last week.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.