Republican Virginia Foxx wins 10th term in US House. She handily defeats Democratic challenger

Republican Virginia Foxx is headed for a 10th term in Congress after breezing to a win Tuesday in the newly redrawn U.S. House 5th District.

Foxx topped Democratic political newcomer Kyle Parrish in the solidly GOP district that includes northern and western portions of Forsyth County, and all of Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Davie, Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Caldwell, Avery and Mitchell counties.

With 85% of precincts reporting, Foxx, 79, of Watauga County, had 63% of the votes to 37% for Parrish, whose Cary home is actually in House District 13.

Parrish, unopposed in the Democratic primary, said he entered the race because no Republican should “have a free narrative” in an election, regardless of the party breakdown of the district.

Parrish said Tuesday night that voters likely haven’t seen the last of him.

“We have a better idea of what needs to happen,” he said. “I have a better idea of what I need to do as a candidate in two years. We might not win but I guarantee you we’re going to peel off points.“

Parrish said he was disappointed that there were no Democratic candidates in many down-ballot races.

“If we don’t give (Democrats) a reason to get off the couch,” he asked, “how are we going to make any progress” in winning seats from Republicans?

Parrish won Foxx's home county of Watauga along with Forsyth, with Foxx taking Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Davie, Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Avery and Mitchell counties.

A spokesman for Foxx did not respond to a request for comment from the congresswoman Tuesday.

Foxx picked up Trump's support in the Republican primary, which she won convincingly over Marine Corps veteran Michael Ackerman

“(Foxx) opposed the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Impeachment Hoax, and we can always count on her vote to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement announcing his support. “I am a big fan of Virginia Foxx, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election!“

Foxx embraced the ex-president’s backing.

“I am extremely grateful to have earned President Trump’s endorsement for my 2022 re-election campaign, and I thank him for his support,” she said. “During his presidency I supported President Trump wholeheartedly and worked tirelessly to help enact key parts of his America First agenda.”