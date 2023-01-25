Researchers to study health effects of Winston Weaver fire

Nearly a year after a potentially explosive fire at a Winston-Salem fertilizer factory threatened nearby residents, shrouded neighborhoods in particulate-laden smoke and sent hazardous chemicals into creeks, researchers will probe the incident’s health effects on hundreds of people living near the site.

The study will compare the ongoing conditions of as many as 900 Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist patients who live within a two-mile radius of the site with about 7,000 patients living outside that area, Dr. Callie Brown, assistant professor of pediatrics at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and lead investigator on the project, told the Journal.

“We will be looking at the electronic health record data to see if there are differences in emergency room and hospital visits around the time of the fire, and over the next five years we will be looking at differences in chronic health disease such as asthma, lung disease, heart disease and cancer,” Brown said.

The fire broke out Jan. 31 and took days to extinguish. Concerned over a potential explosion of 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the plant, emergency management officials issued a voluntary evacuation order affecting about 6,000 residents.

Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizer, is used as an explosive for mining and other commercial uses.

Firefighters initially retreated from the flames, which threatened to spark what Winston-Salem’s fire chief declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” until the threat of a blast had subsided.

Smoke from the fire led to air-quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as “hazardous,” and chemical-laced runoff flowed from the site into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Emergency officials left the choice of whether to leave the area up to nearby residents, but the Wake Forest research won’t reveal which patients evacuated for any period of time and which ones stayed, Brown said.

“In another part of the study, we are interviewing participants who live within a two-mile radius of the plant and those participants will be asked about their evacuation,” she added. “So that will provide us with important information about their experience in the time during and after the fire, but we won’t be able to establish causal links with this type of data.”

Those interviews will involve 20 Spanish-speaking residents from near the fire sight and 20 English-speaking participants.

The voluntary evacuation order affected areas overwhelmingly populated by people of color who live in households with incomes well below average for the city, according to U.S. Census data. Those statistics raised questions about environmental justice, and highlighted the disproportionate health and safety threats from industrial facilities faced by residents like those who live near the Winston Weaver site.

However, because the study will use medical data, patients’ financial status will not be directly tied to the research, Brown said.

“While we don’t have direct information on household income, we will have individual-level data on patient insurance and we will also have neighborhood-level data, such as poverty rates,” she added.

Investigators said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.