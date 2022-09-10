Residential estates are at heart of Conrad Road redevelopment plans

New plans are moving forward for a section of Conrad Road in Lewisville, with two sets of residential estates as the primary focus rather than a tightly packed residential development.

The redevelopment shift stems from three real-estate transactions that closed on Sept. 1-2, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings.

The transactions represent the resolution of months of public debate and negotiations, all driven by a deep desire to not spoil the scenic beauty of 344 acres — the last portion of the River John Conrad farm that once consisted of more than 2,000 acres on both sides of the Yadkin River.

"We heard the neighbors and the town loud and clear," Greg Garrett, a residential developer with RSPD-Conrad LLC, who is working with builders R.S. Parker Homes LLC on their portion of the redevelopment.

"We realized that people had different things in mind for that area, we appreciate the value of that area, and we were able to pull together a plan where (we will build) up to 15 estate lots off the east side of Conrad Road.

"Ultimately, we think what has taken place is a win-win for all involved," Garrett said.

Original plans

RSPD-Conrad had reached an agreement earlier this year with members of the Conrad family to purchase the 344 acres.

The group was prepared in March to present to the town of Lewisville plans for a 61-house development on a 58-acre tract off the west side Conrad Road.

The town’s approval was needed because the overall tract has been zoned for agricultural use, which means that houses in conventional subdivisions must be built on a minimum 40,000-square-foot lot.

A one-page plan showed the development containing two entrance roads situated between a canopy of mature elm trees. The proposed Riverwalk development would have featured lots of one-third to one-half of an acre once set-asides for watershed and open space were factored into plans.

With a combination of existing neighbors and preservationists preparing to argue against the development plan at a standing-room only hearing, the plan was withdrawn in hopes of reaching a compromise agreeable to all parties.

The main elements of the compromise became public on Sept. 1-2 in the three real-estate transactions filed with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds.

On Sept. 1, RSPD-Conrad paid just under $5.5 million for three tracts from Hilltops Farm LLC of Hickory, which represented members of the Conrad family.

The tracts were: a 189.16-acre property listed at 0 Grapevine Road; a 141.62-acre property listed as 1291 Conrad Road; and a 34.07-acre property also listed as 0 Grapevine Road.

The next day, RSPD-Conrad sold a 120.43-acre tract for $2.25 million to an affiliate of Hubbard Commercial LLC, and sold a combined 60.39 acres for $1.25 million to two groups of Conrad Road neighbors identified as Desyers LLC and Georgia Health Partners LLC.

Desyers is listed as based in Wells, Maine, according to the deed filing. The members of that LLC are Sharon Meyers of Wells and Rebecca Desai of Lewisville.

Georgia Health Partners is listed as based in Winston-Salem with Selester Stewart Jr. as chief executive and Michelle Williams as managing member.

RSPD-Conrad plans

RSPD-Conrad plans to keep the remaining acres, which includes the Conrad house and lots that front Grapevine Road, Garrett said.

Besides building up to 15 lots off Conrad Road with residences in the $750,000 and up range, Garrett said RSPD-Conrad has plans for up to 42 residential lots off Grapevine Road containing 1,800- to 3,200-square-foot homes in the upper $300,000s to $500,000 range.

Garrett said the RSPD-Conrad estate lots would be at least three acres each.

Garrett said RSPD-Conrad has "obtained the approvals we need" from town officials.

"We're in the engineering stage for the 42 residential lots with construction beginning in the first quarter," Garrett said.

"We clearly won't be making the same profit margins as we had originally anticipated.

"But, having the neighbors and Hubbard step up made it more viable for us, so we're very excited to be moving forward with the project and providing some very nice homes for the area."

Hubbard plans

The Hubbard tracts run from Conrad Road to the Yadkin River.

It rises from Conrad Road to a high meadow, then extends to the river bottom as a mature forest with streams and long ridges which, when selectively cleared, will have full views of Pilot Mountain and Sauratown Mountains.

Brant Godfrey, director of Sales and Development for Hubbard, said the developer's plans "are fluid at present."

"The intent is to tread softly, preserve view corridors, and create a community of private estates.

"There could be as many as 13 or 14 estate tracts, or as few as three or four. We prefer to gauge what prospective residents might want before finalizing a plan."

Godfrey said there has been interest in estates from "several potential individuals we have in mind, but we don’t want to force the issue."

“If someone wants to buy the entire acres, we would probably want to sell them that rather than find several 5- to 10-acre tracts. We want to do as minimal as possible.”

Godfrey said he considers the Hubbard-purchased land "as pretty a piece of land as is to be found in Forsyth County."

"Something as extraordinary as this only becomes available rarely. This has been in the same family for more than 250 years.

"We want to honor the history and the beauty of this property as thoughtfully as we can."

Garrett said RSPD-Conrad doesn't necessarily view the Hubbard estate plan as competition since its lots could be in the 10- to 20-acre size per tract.

Neighbors' plans

The neighbors who bought the 60.39-acre tract could not be reached for comment on their plans.

Godfrey said one of the neighbors lives across the roads from the purchased property.

“These folks stepped in and wanted the opportunity to protect it from that intense development,” Godfrey said. “They arranged to purchase that.

“I don’t think they have finalized plans, but they are looking to do something similar to what already has been done on Conrad across the street — small acreage tracts, I suspect.”

Garrett said his understanding is the neighbors "have a development plan that they are going to pursue that will be in keeping with what we're doing on the east side of Conrad Road."

Those maples

“Save Conrad Road” signs started cropping up nearly as soon as a draft proposal was filed with the town of Lewisville.

No one — neither nearby residents who’ve signed petitions, put up signs or kicked in cash to hire lawyers nor developers and builders who stand to profit — dispute the scenic beauty of Conrad Road.

In particular, they agree on the attraction that is a 1-mile (or so) stretch between Shallowford and Grapevine roads that slopes downhill under stately maples whose canopies form a natural tunnel.

“There’s no reason to destroy any of those trees or the character of the road,” Arthur Hester, a key organizer of a GoFundMe effort to pay lawyers to oppose the project, said in March.

“It’s what drew us out here in the first place.”

The maples, for anyone curious, were planted by Felix Huffman, a local man who managed a farm where the road runs owned by an R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. executive named William J. Conrad.

Huffman wanted the road to look like something from a great estate and cared for 400 acres of surrounding farmland as if it were his own for nearly 70 years. He died in 2005 at the age of 91.

“I love that road, too,” Garrett said. “It’s beautiful. Nobody has said anything about cutting all those trees down.”

Last week, Garrett said the RSPD-Conrad estate homes would have two curb cuts to access a private drive "so we would have a minimal impact on the Maple trees on Conrad Road."

Godfrey said that overall, "we hope the end result of this is in the neighbors’ interest and our interest in preserving what can be preserved, and will have a minimum impact on Conrad Road, particularly the view corridors.”