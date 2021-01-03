Residential tax value notices go out this week. Many homeowners will see an increase.

When more than 140,000 residential tax value notices go out in Forsyth County in the coming week, the vast majority of homeowners will see higher values on their properties, county tax officials say.
Getting those revaluation notices can induce pleasure or shock, but John Burgiss, the tax assessor and collector in Forsyth, said the goal is to assess property accurately.
In some cases, the house values will be a lot higher, Burgiss recently told members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. He noted that more than 10,000 properties — 7.5% of the total — are seeing increases of 50% or more.
"Having 10,000 go up 50% — we haven't seen that number in many years," Burgiss said.
In fact, only 2.5% of the residential properties in the county are being valued at a lower value than they were in 2017, when the last revaluation was carried out.
That's a far cry from 2013, when only 7% of properties increased in value. The 2013 revaluation was the first to fully take into account the effects of the Great Recession on home values. Minority neighborhoods in particular took it on the chin that year, with some neighborhoods seeing declines of 25% or more.
Still, Commissioner Fleming El-Amin is expressing concern that valuations may not be high enough in the city's minority neighborhoods, where there is more rental property and fewer sales to accurately determine values.
"You are still going to have some people with that same perception that their property is not being accurately valued," El-Amin said.
On the other hand, El-Amin noted, some people are not going to be happy with their new values because an increase might mean they will pay more money to the tax collector.
Revaluations are carried out because property values change relative to each other over a period of years. As tax officials explain, reassessing property values periodically is a way to keep the tax burden fair on each property owner.
Burgiss used charts to illustrate how properties in different price ranges have experienced changing values, based on market-value sales. Houses in the $50,000 to $150,000 range are the most undervalued now, his chart shows, since they are on the tax books at 78% of their current values, on average.
On the other hand, the chart shows that houses at the top and bottom ends of the market have changed the least, although in both those categories the tax value has failed to keep up with the value determined on the housing market.
Houses worth $50,000 or less are valued at 93% of their 2017 tax values, on average, while houses in the $500,000 and over range are valued at 91% of their 2017 values, on average.
Actual values for particular properties may vary from the averages, though.
"As the market changes over time, there becomes an imbalance in the assessment level of the property types," Burgiss told county commissioners.
Burgiss said 26% of residential properties have gone up in value by margins of 15% to 25% during the four years since the last revaluation in 2017. Another 16% of properties have gone up in value by 25% to 35%, and 10% of properties have risen in value by 35% to 50%.
About 17% of the county's residential properties increased in tax value from 10% to 15%, and 20% of properties increased by less than 10%.
Of the 3,600 properties which declined in value from 2017 to the present, more than half decreased by less than 6%.
To determine values, staff appraisers looked at market sales in the various market areas since 2017. The county doesn't consider sales that are between family members or made under duress, as in a foreclosure.
Will higher values for most houses mean higher tax payments?
That depends.
Typically, increased valuations overall actually lead to a cut in the tax rate: County commissioners decide to keep revenue about the same, which means cutting the rate since the valuations are higher.
But again, it all depends: People who get big valuation increases are likely to pay more taxes no matter what the new rate is.
Burgiss said that when an area doesn't have a lot of sales, assessors reach further out in search of enough sales to figure out what's going on in that market.
"We can still appraise all the property," he said. "The job is more difficult. Just because homes don't sell doesn't mean that values have not changed. There are very few areas in the county that have had no sales."
Burgiss said that when people do get their new values, they should first consider whether the valuation is "reasonable."
Burgiss acknowledged that one weakness in the county's assessment methods is that appraisers don't go into houses and have to estimate the interior condition.
The notices going out this week are for residential properties only. Commercial property valuation notices will go out at a later date.
Meanwhile, anyone who doesn't agree with their new tax value can go through an appeals process. The reappraisal notices that people get in the coming week will come with a form for making an informal appeal. The deadline to file an informal appeal is within 30 days of the date on the reappraisal notice.
People can also take their case through the formal appeals process, which involves going before the Forsyth County Board of Equalization and Review. Beyond that, appeals can go to the N.C. Property Tax Commission, the N.C. Court of Appeals or even the N.C. Supreme Court.
Formal appeals have to be filed by June 30, 2021.
336-727-7369