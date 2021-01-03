Residential tax value notices go out this week. Many homeowners will see an increase.

Burgiss said that when an area doesn't have a lot of sales, assessors reach further out in search of enough sales to figure out what's going on in that market.

"We can still appraise all the property," he said. "The job is more difficult. Just because homes don't sell doesn't mean that values have not changed. There are very few areas in the county that have had no sales."

Burgiss said that when people do get their new values, they should first consider whether the valuation is "reasonable."

Burgiss acknowledged that one weakness in the county's assessment methods is that appraisers don't go into houses and have to estimate the interior condition.

The notices going out this week are for residential properties only. Commercial property valuation notices will go out at a later date.

Meanwhile, anyone who doesn't agree with their new tax value can go through an appeals process. The reappraisal notices that people get in the coming week will come with a form for making an informal appeal. The deadline to file an informal appeal is within 30 days of the date on the reappraisal notice.