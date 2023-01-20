Residents bid goodbye to 12-year-old gun violence victim in Winston-Salem, but plea for change, too

A large crowd gathered in Weston Park Friday evening to remember a 12-year-old girl's smile and love of dancing, and to make and hear pleas for an end to the gun violence that caused her death.

Many of those gathered in the park wore shirts emblazoned with the name of Enedy Penaloza Morales, the sixth-grade student at Philo Middle School who died on Jan. 15 after gunfire broke out during a fight earlier at the park on Southdale Avenue, on the south side of Winston-Salem.

Police have not made an arrest, and said earlier this week that they need witnesses to the shooting to come forward and help them solve the case. A young adult who was at the park was also shot and received a non-life-threatening wound.

Authorities haven't released many details about the gunfire, but did say it broke out among a group of people who were fighting in the park.

"When this happened the other night, I cried," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told a crowd of more than a hundred who gathered under a shelter at the park. Kimbrough attended with officers from his force, and said he and his deputies were there to show respectful support for the family.

As people started gathering, family members and others were busy putting up large photographs of Enedy. When the crowd had grown, a large number of people went over to the spot at one corner of a park field where Enedy fell to the ground after she was gunned down.

There, a makeshift memorial was put up with Enedy's portrait, flowers and a cross.

Later, blue and white balloons distributed to the crowd were released simultaneously and floated across the blue sky.

Guadalupe Mariche, a mother who attended the memorial gathering, said Winston-Salem needs to come up with activities to engage young people so they can play safely.

"We need to claim the park back and make sure these kids can return to the park and be safe," she said. Karen Roman, standing nearby, agreed.

"We need a lot of help on this side," she said, referring to nearby neighborhoods.

Enedy was the youngest of five children, and one of her older sisters, Jessica, told people attending that she remembered how happy she was when her youngest sister was born.

"There she was, the tiniest little thing," she said. "All I wanted to do was hold her and carry her."

The Rev. Daniel Pacheco, of the Luz de Jesucristo church, preached a message in Spanish to those in attendance and had people clapping and shouting in agreement at one point. Part of his message, translated, included appeals to young people to put down their guns and stop getting into fights that lead to worse violence.

"The parents are the ones who suffer," he said.

Nayeka Uitenham, Enedy's third-grade teacher, said the girl was "a very smart and spicy little girl."

Uitenham told the crowd how she once brought pinwheels to put in each child's yard. She got a note back from Enedy that she was going to put the pinwheel away in a box and give it to her own child one day.

"I am very saddened by what happened," she said.

A cousin of Enedy's said the girl's family is trying their best to hold up under the circumstances. The cousin, Jocelyn Aguirre, said she and her mother went to the hospital on Jan. 15 after they heard that the 12-year-old had been shot. Then they heard that Enedy "didn't make it," she said.

Paola Valente, one of Enedy's friends, stood near the spot in the park where Enedy fell and talked about what her friend was like.

"I met her at a party," she said. "She always liked to dance and had a beautiful smile. She just cared about me."

When her social media feed began filling with pictures of Enedy that Sunday, Valente said she knew something bad had happened.

"My heart dropped," she said. "I miss her. I wish this never happened to her."

The victim's father, Pachuco Penaloza, stood in obvious grief under the shelter as people talked about his daughter. When Enedy's mother, Alma Morales, visited the spot where the girl fell she was embraced in one big hug after another.

Daniel Villada, the founder of a community group called New Life Neuva Vida, did a lot of the translating, and said afterward the shooting made him angry and upset.

While Kimbrough was there, Villada complained that he didn't see any other city and county leaders at the memorial.

"We the community are here," he said. "We want help and we are willing to help. Where are they at and what are they doing?"

PHOTOS: Memorial service for 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales