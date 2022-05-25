Residents brainstorm solutions at town hall on crime

A solution to gun violence is going to take a lot more community involvement, people were saying Wednesday night during a town hall meeting on gun violence convened by Northeast Ward Council Member Barbara Hanes Burke.

For more than two hours, a panel of community leaders in law enforcement, education and the judicial system fielded questions and comments from people who say they’re frustrated with a wave of criminal violence that shows no sign of abating.

More than 150 people turned out at the Carl Russell Community Center on Carver School Road to voice concerns that ranged from specific crime problems in their immediate neighborhoods, to more global concerns about ways to get more help to community groups that are out in the field working with young people.

“Is there any way, when you know you have a hotbed, that you can concentrate on that area until you clean it up?” asked the Rev. Yvonne Hines, the pastor of the Mount Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center on Manchester Street. “I have sat through sessions like this for 20 years, and we are still in the same place in that area. We have programs that we do on our own dime, but people are scared to come ... because we have people walking the streets with Uzis and AK-47s in the broad open daylight.”

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told Hines that the city has plans to focus on her neighborhood, which was part of a recent crime scene that stretched over a mile and resulted in seven people sustaining gunshot wounds — including two people who were simply riding north on U.S. 52 in a vehicle. That none of the injured died is not giving worried neighbors much comfort.

Besides Thompson, the panel included Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, retired District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield, Bishop Todd Fulton, and assistant Winston-Salem police chiefs William Penn and Wilson Weaver.

Former WXII news anchor Talitha Vickers moderated, switching between questions directed to the panel from the community to letting people field their own questions from different parts of the room. Throughout the meeting there were hands constantly going up as people tried for their chance to take part.

A difficult hurdle for the panel to clear was how to encourage more people to get involved when people are scared for their safety if they tell police what they know.

“If you see a crime being committed, people have got to speak up and report what they have seen,” O’Neill said at one point, adding that witnesses also need to be willing to testify in court.

That prompted Al Jabbar, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, to ask what protections exist for people who do step forward with evidence that prosecutors can use. O’Neill talked about cases where he’s been followed to his car by people he has prosecuted and said people have to “stand up and do what’s right.” He added that he’s also prosecuted people for witness intimidation.

The audience seemed skeptical that real protections exist for people reporting crime: When Vickers asked if anyone else on the panel wanted to tackle the question, no one spoke. Monte Odom, a man sitting in the crowd commented on the lack of a response by saying “crickets.”

“Ain’t no protection,” he said.

Speaking to the specific issue of school violence, Hartsfield said the community needs to “take care of school-related issues at school.” She spoke in favor of programs for young people to resolve disputes, and called for more feedback “from the street” as authorities tackle crime.

“We must make sure that the voices that are sometimes silent are at the table,” she said.

As the meeting went along, a city staffer kept track of what people were suggesting. Here are some of the things on the list:

*Making more use of programs like Crime Stoppers and Text to Tip.

*Having town hall meetings that involve students, and student anti-violence groups.

*Encouraging “boots on the ground” by the “silent majority” in communities.

*Putting school resource officers in every school.

*More parental involvement.

*More recreational opportunities and after-school activities.

A number of people representing various groups that are working in communities said they need help to do a better job. Vickers kept a notebook circulating through the crowd for people to sign up to take part in solutions. She also asked people to raise their hands if they are willing to help, and got a good response.

One man, Ghali Hasan, said the cause of the crime problem among young people is that they want money. He said minority contractors need to get more city business so that they can hire people.

Another man, Joe Bumbrey, said he knew his solution would not be popular: He said people need to arm themselves, and that his street has no violence because “everyone knows I am armed.”

That suggestion wasn’t on the final list. Burke, as she closed the meeting, said that the town hall was not the end of the discussion, but that she would be meeting with city officials to “go forward and implement the strategies that we have come up with together.”

With so much back and forth about what authorities should do, Frankie Gist told the crowd, people need to ask themselves what they are going to do.

“It is time for you to stop pointing fingers and start pointing fingers at yourself,” Gist said. “Step up. The community needs you. Sheriff Kimbrough is doing all he can do, Chief Thompson is doing all she can do. Everybody is doing all they can do, now we’ve got to do our part. So get in your car, gas your car up, and go into the hood and give back to your people.”

Janet McLaurin talked about the time her dwelling near Crawford Park was struck by four bullets.

“I’m scared; my daughter is scared,” she said. “Just the other night we heard seven gunshots. Her question to me was, ‘Momma, when am I going to stop having to run?’ Her room is on the front of the house.”

