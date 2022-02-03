Residents can go home. As plant fire diminishes, city shrinks evacuation zone to immediate area

Winston-Salem shrank a fertilizer plant fire-evacuation zone at 8 p.m. Thursday in a way that allowed all residents to return to their homes.
The city took the advice of Environmental Protection Agency officials who said the evacuation zone could be reduced to one-eighth of a mile. No homes are located in the reduced evacuation zone, City Manager Lee Garrity said.
A map released by the city showed that the new zone covers only the immediate area around the site of the Winston Weaver Co. plant, located at a rail line near the corner of North Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue.
In fact, the block of Cherry Street between Indiana Avenue and North Point Boulevard is the only public road that will be affected by the evacuation until the zone is lifted completely.
The Winston Weaver plant burned Monday night in a fiery inferno that led to the creation of a voluntary one-mile evacuation perimeter.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that North Hills Elementary School would reopen for students and staff on Friday, since the evacuation zone has been eliminated for the school and nearby homes. Earlier plans had called for the school to remain closed on Friday.
School transportation will resume at regularly-scheduled times, the schools said.
The change in the evacuation zone came six hours after Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said that the risk of an explosion at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant had "greatly diminished." Mayo outlined an afternoon of work that included putting more water down on the remaining smoldering piles of material, and beginning to meticulously work across the site with excavators.
Mayo wasn’t able to predict at 2 p.m. when the zone might be lifted that kept people out of their houses and businesses shut in an area that stretched from U.S. 52 to University Parkway in a section of northern Winston-Salem.
Conditions had obviously improved by 6:30 p.m., about the time that the city announced on its Twitter feed that the evacuation zone would be reduced at 8.
At the plant site Thursday night, a crew of workers from Rain for Rent were hauling in huge tanks capable of holding 21,000 gallons of water each, so that water runoff from the cleanup can be collected for disposal later on.
A berm at the site is to prevent runoff from leaving the site. Rain for Rent is a company that provides equipment and services for the temporary handling of liquids for flood relief, sewer bypasses and cleanup efforts like the one here.
The trucks pulling in the tanks were lined up in front of the plant entrance off the one remaining block of Cherry Street still closed off after the evacuation zone was reduced. A big smoke cloud plumed across the night sky, demonstrating that fire suppression efforts must continue for an indefinite time.
As 9 p.m. approached, the workers started moving the tanks onto the site. In the distance, large plumes of water were being sprayed onto the still-smoldering remains of the factory.
On Wednesday, a national expert on the main chemical of concern, ammonium nitrate, came to the city to help with the effort to quench the fire. Using his expertise and taking advantage of aerial surveillance, Mayo said that the team “determined that enough of the bulk ammonium nitrate had been consumed by fire, that we were in an appropriate position to start cooling operations on that remaining bulk product in the facility.”
Wednesday night, the remaining fire at the fertilizer plant was drenched with water from two unstaffed ground monitors, essentially big nozzles hooked to hoses and placed on the ground, to spray 500 gallons a minute onto the fire. Mayo said the overnight operation “successfully cooled the piles” of product that were in the plant area.
Meanwhile, Mayo said discussions were underway on how to remove a rail car beside the plant that caused the greatest fear because it was packed with 90 tons of ammonium nitrate at a 34% concentration, a material that could trigger an explosion under the right conditions.
Crews were able to look inside that rail car Wednesday and saw that the material inside had not sustained any sort of heating damage of the kind that could have led to a runway chemical reaction.
It was “dry, white and granular as we would expect ammonium nitrate to be in its stable state,” Mayo said.
Shamrock Environmental and D.H. Griffin, demolition experts, are on the site helping with efforts to clean up the site. The companies are being paid by the plant’s insurance carrier. Mayo said the rain that fell during the day was also helping.
Mayo said firefighters and the contractors using heavy equipment would carefully work their way across the site, applying water to piles of product that were identified as having concentrations of heat.
Mayo said that putting more water on the fires could in the short run lead to more smoke production.
“Residents in the area and downwind from the plant should expect over the next several days to see an ebb and flow” in the amount of smoke in the air, Mayo said, adding that officials with the federal Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring air quality as the effort moves forward.
Mayo said about 12 firefighters at a time, wearing protective gear, were working on the site during daylight hours and switching out every four hours.
Mayo said that, because much of what's left of the plant is covered in rubble, his team wasn’t sure what threats they face as they begin "poking around."
The ammonium nitrate and other chemicals at the site could suddenly flare up if they are exposed to oxygen as contractors working with the firefighters take apart the piles, Mayo cautioned.
Meanwhile, two nozzles capable of shooting 1,000 gallons of water per minute were trained on the chemical-packed rail car should the need arise.
The fire chief teared up and his voice cracked when he talked about the efforts of his team over nearly 72 hours of dealing with the plant fire.
He said it was reassuring to hear the national expert say he wouldn’t have done anything differently.
“I am proud of the work our folks have done this week,” Mayo said. As he spoke, Mayor Pro Tem and North Ward Council Member D. D Adams came over and embraced him.
“You did it, sweetie,” Adams said. “I wouldn’t have nobody here but you.”
Multiple people called in the fire to emergency communicators Monday night, starting with someone who was driving past and noticed the fire, and including the only Winston Weaver worker who was on the site at the time.
The Winston-Salem Journal has made a public records request for all 911 calls related to the fire at the fertilizer plant. Kira Boyd, spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, and Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes said the 911 calls could not immediately be released. Sykes said officials need time to redact any information that could identify people who called 911.
With questions swirling over the age of the plant, the standards, or lack of them, that it had to follow, and the effect of the fire and evacuations on people in nearby neighborhoods, Adams vowed to find the money “to make sure my community is whole.”
“I have received numerous calls from constituents,” she said. “I want them to know … my job is to protect and serve the community."
Officials warned people to stay out of the smoke as much as possible, particularly if they have a respiratory condition.
Winston Weaver has announced that it is contributing $100,000 toward helping the city recover from the fire.
The plant was constructed in 1939 and opened in 1940. The building code in effect at that time was the 1936 building code, which continued to govern the company’s requirements for ensuring safety.
Fire investigator Rick McIntyre said during a Thursday morning news conference that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”
McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.
336-727-7369
Journal reporter Michael Hewlett contributed to this story.