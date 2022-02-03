Residents can go home. As plant fire diminishes, city shrinks evacuation zone to immediate area

The change in the evacuation zone came six hours after Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said that the risk of an explosion at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant had "greatly diminished." Mayo outlined an afternoon of work that included putting more water down on the remaining smoldering piles of material, and beginning to meticulously work across the site with excavators.

Mayo wasn’t able to predict at 2 p.m. when the zone might be lifted that kept people out of their houses and businesses shut in an area that stretched from U.S. 52 to University Parkway in a section of northern Winston-Salem.

Conditions had obviously improved by 6:30 p.m., about the time that the city announced on its Twitter feed that the evacuation zone would be reduced at 8.

At the plant site Thursday night, a crew of workers from Rain for Rent were hauling in huge tanks capable of holding 21,000 gallons of water each, so that water runoff from the cleanup can be collected for disposal later on.

A berm at the site is to prevent runoff from leaving the site. Rain for Rent is a company that provides equipment and services for the temporary handling of liquids for flood relief, sewer bypasses and cleanup efforts like the one here.