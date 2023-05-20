NORTH WILKESBORO — It didn’t take long for Jesse Williams to notice a car slowing to a near crawl on the street in front of his home.

Williams lives on Fishing Creek Road, a couple hundred yards from the Junior Johnson Grandstand at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and that lone vehicle represented economic opportunity.

A hand-written sign, planted near the road, spelled it out: $25 to park for the day.

“Come on in. Plenty of room,” said Williams, 35, as he motioned for the driver to pull up close to the house. “Just trying to make a little extra spending money.”

Daily parking near the refurbished Speedway is one modest ripple in the $50 to $100 million in the flood of economic benefits that giddy elected officials have been touting since Gov. Roy Cooper and the Legislature directed $18 million in American Rescue Plan money to fix up the track.

Signs similar to the one in Williams’ yard have sprouted all along Fishing Creek Road and Speedway Lane, winding two-lane roads that represent the only ways into (and out of) the track.

And in a very specific way, the off-site parking lots for cars and campers presented a master class in microeconomics. Supply and demand, competition in an open market and quick thinking salesmanship to reach the consumers eager for a deal were all on full display this week.

“With tickets and all for me and my son alone, I’m in for $900 to $1,000 for the week,” said Adam Steele of Statesville. “I’m an accountant for the school system in Iredell County. I ran into a (Wilkes County official) and we just had a conversation about the tax dollars coming in up here.

“He just said, ‘Keep ‘em coming.’”

Seizing opportunity

That sort of spending, cash changing hands between visiting race fans eager to see NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro and local merchants, is exactly what Cooper had in mind when he shrewdly proposed directing $45 million of the state’s $5.7 billion share of COVID relief funds approved in 2020.

Racing, he reasoned, is part of the state’s DNA and plenty of local tracks suffered during the shutdown.

Some $30 million went to the big tracks in North Wilkesboro, the Rock in Richmond County and the Charlotte Motorspeedway. Another 15 local tracks and drag strips received smaller grants totaling another $15.8 million.

“I’m a Republican and I caught some flak from some of my colleagues for supporting it so quickly,” said state Sen. Eddie Settle, R-Wilkes, a straight-shooter who quickly understood what it could mean for his hometown. “But this is about economic development.”

And so far, the arrival of the NASCAR circus for one of its signature events hasn’t disappointed.

“Marcus (Smith, the chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports) was saying the usual All-Star race weekend will bring about $100 million to the local community,” Cooper said during a mid-week grip-and-grin. “I don’t know if it will be that much because of the way things are spread out in rural communities in North Carolina but it will be significant.

“At least $50 million and maybe more than that.”

The governor and local officials likely had traditional tourism spending — restaurants, hotel occupancy and the like — in mind when touting economic benefit.

But the smaller, cash-on-the-barrelhead dollars add up, too.

Take Adam Steele and his friends for example. They’d gone to Talladega as a group for years, and attended introductory races at North Wilkesboro last summer that dew more than 10,000 fans.

They enjoyed themselves so much that Steele immediately planned for a multi-day visit with his 11-year-old son Bryson the minute the All-Star date was announced in September from the steps outside the N.C. Museum of History.

Steele used GIS, social media and some local knowledge to locate a property owner with land on Speedway Lane.

“It’s literally straight across from the track,” Steele said. “He could have charged us an arm and a leg but he didn’t. $50 a night is a pretty fair price.”

The closer you get to the Speedway, the more parking costs. Property owners were asking $40 and $50 for premium spots for weekend events; $25 seemed to be where the market would settle for a weekday.

Unfettered and (mostly) unrestrained free marketeering, whether property owners thought about it in those terms, represented a lab-quality case study of dog-eat-dog capitalism working in real time.

“The neighbor up there, he was asking $40,” said Williams, gesturing to a man standing in front of a one-story brick ranch. “I had $25 on mine so now he’s changed his to $20.”

Extra cash

To Williams and his neighbors, figures north of $50 million touted by politicians are lottery jackpots, pie-in-the-sky projections for academics and state economists.

For locals who had gotten used to the idea that the Speedway had gone to seed for good, government reinvestment meant they had to get busy.

Williams set his lawnmower blade to its lowest level, moved his grill and outdoor stuff closer to the house to make more room for cars. He hung out a sign and hoped for the best.

“I dunno. We’ll see,” he said when asked about how much he hoped to make. “I’ve never done this before.”

One rather large obstacle remained before he and other neighbors could see some cash change hands: the N.C. Highway Patrol was stopping some motorists before they turned toward the track from Fishing Creek Road and officials had closed off access from the other end of his street.

“DOT (the N.C. Department of Transportation) had got the bridge blocked and troopers aren’t letting anyone up here,” he said. “They won’t let nobody up here. I sure hope that changes.”

It was unclear Friday whether that might change in time for the weekend. Messages left with local authorities weren’t immediately returned.

However, given the crush of vehicles anticipated, it’s not unreasonable to think that law enforcement might see the wisdom in allowing some early traffic to flow up Fishing Creek Road before those cars and trucks further clog Speedway Drive closer to the track.

“Man I hope so,” Williams said. “That makes sense to me. We could use all the extra we can make.”

