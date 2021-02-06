Residents of Happy Hill, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood, talk about area's history while looking ahead to its future

With the new construction, the neighborhood's traditional closeness among residents might be waning, William Bitting said.

"I doubt very seriously if people know the kids in the neighborhood," he said.

Current and former Happy Hill residents acknowledge that the appearance of the neighborhood has improved, but they want more amenities such as more affordable single-family homes and townhouses as well as a grocery store and a pharmacy.

HAWS is working with federal housing officials on a plan "that is consistent with the community's desires and focused on the preservation of Happy Hill's uniquely significant history and culture," Burston, the HAWS spokeswoman, said.

HAWS, which owns many parcels in Happy Hill, plans to develop the vacant lots into single-family and low-density multi-family homes, said Marla Newman, the city's community development director. Other projects include the renovation of Happy Hill Park, including revamping its swimming pool, Joines said.

The neighborhood may look different, but it's still home.

And for people who grew up there, Happy Hill will always be home. And, they say, other city residents should understand and know its history.