Residents who evacuated for the Weaver fire recall that chaotic night and its aftermath

The night of the Winston Weaver Co. Inc. fire, Lisa Clowers just "prayed and prayed.”

She said the fire that started Jan. 31 was like something you would see on TV, not something that could happen in the city she has lived in for 53 years.

She heard about it through breaking news on TV, she said, and immediately spoke to her next-door neighbor. Her neighbor went and talked to the police by the plant, who told them to “get out, get out now,” she said.

The police and fire chief stressed that there was a concern over a possible explosion, she said, so she and her son left the house.

She knew it was serious when Fire Chief Trey Mayo told everyone they should leave.

“We didn’t get to grab as much as we needed to grab,” she said. “(We) just left.”

Clowers, speaking six months after the fire, said she was surprised that many of her neighbors wouldn’t evacuate.

“I was fortunate to leave,” she said, adding that the people who stayed told her they had no where to go.

She picked her husband up from his part-time job on their way to her god-daughter’s house, and said she could remember the odor from the fire, that she couldn’t even roll down her car window.

After spending Monday night at her god-daughter’s house, Clowers said she and her family went to a hotel for the rest of the week. Even though the hotel was out of the evacuation zone, she said they could still see the fire from it.

They came back to their house Friday afternoon, she said, and everything still smelled. She cleaned her house and furniture and replaced her filter to keep things safe for her grandchildren, she said.

She recounted the experience in awe and shock.

“If (the plant) had exploded, (it) would have wiped out the north side of town,” she said.

Clowers said the plant should never have been there and expressed concern over the chemicals there. When she moved in near the plant five years ago, she thought it was just fertilizer, not anything that could be so harmful, she said.

“To have a plant like that in a residential area? No way,” she said.

She said she was still wondering what caused the fire.

Since it is unclear what the environmental impact of the fire might be, Clowers said she is unwilling to drink the water. She said if she had had a garden, she would have destroyed it after the fire, in fear that the produce would be contaminated.

“It’s a night I’ll never forget,” she said.

Scramble for food

Michelle Shepherd, who lives with Mark Doto on Lodge Street, about a quarter mile from the Weaver Plant, recounted the night of the fire. She heard an explosion and checked the police scanner, where she heard they were discussing the fire.

“The first night was a little rough,” she said, explaining that the evacuation center they went to for the first night hadn't been fully established when they arrived.

The next night, she and Doto were put up in a hotel by a stranger who asked them if they were evacuees.

“(He was a) great guy to just come up like that,” Shepherd said.

She said she and Doto spent four nights at the hotel and the main thing they struggled with was finding inexpensive meals, but that they noticed others who were having an even harder time. Shepherd described a family with small children, an elderly family member in a wheelchair, and only the mom working, and said how hard it must have been for them to afford meals and get around.

“You’re gonna put people in hotels, but you’re not gonna feed them,” she said. ‘That’s something that needs to be looked at.”

She said there was a clear need for a stronger mutual aid situation.

Doto, a former chef, said he even went around to local restaurants to see if he could help them make food for free to distribute to the people in the hotel, but the restaurants all said no.

Shepherd also said she has seen a difference in the environment in the months since the fire.

She explained how deer tend to frequent her neighborhood, but in the past few months, they have come closer, looking for “human food.” She also said she has seen more mushrooms sprouting from the ground than in the year prior, but she said she wasn’t sure if this was a result of the fire.

She said the trees in the mile-radius around the plant seem less vibrant.

“This year they were dull,” she said.

Chaos

Michael Woodard, who lives on Melody Lane, said he came back from his daughter’s house the night of the Weaver fire to find the streets blocked off, and was unable to go back and get his work clothes and key card for his job.

He said the night of the fire was chaotic.

“(We were) panicking ‘cause they (said the plant) could blow up,” he said.

He said he had to move out for four days and neither he nor his wife could work during that time.

He was lucky because he was able to spend those nights at his daughter’s house rather than in a hotel like many of his neighbors, Woodard said. He checked in with some of them, especially the elderly ones who didn’t know to leave yet because the news hadn’t gotten to them, he said.

When he came home, he said dust and smoke had begun to come into his house through their air ducts.

“Having that type of chemical in a residential neighborhood is kind of bad,” he said about the Weaver plant.

Like Clowers, Woodard praised Mayo for how the situation was handled.

“My hat goes off to him,” Woodard said. “(It) could’ve been worse than what it was.”

On Feb. 23, Michael Woodard spoke at a community meeting and said his family had to wear masks in their house because of pollution in their air ducts after the Weaver fire.

Months later, Woodard said the impact didn’t last long beyond that, though. He said the ash had affected his breathing for a few months since he has asthma.