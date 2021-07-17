Resolving COVID-19 vaccine apathy could be key to reaching herd immunity, according to researchers

The goal with herd immunity is to shrink the number of individuals that COVID-19, or any serious virus, can be exposed to from a community spread perspective.

Getting the word out

The researchers said it has been appropriate to focus public health campaigns "on reaching persons anxious about vaccine safety, vaccine-related adverse effects, or both."

"From a marketing perspective, disinterest in vaccination from some segments of the population is unsurprising and reflects typical innovation-adoption patterns in which half of the market is usually slow to make a choice."

"This appears to be a description of the sizeable segment of the population that has not participated in public vaccination campaigns."

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., has said public-health officials recognize it is pivotal to provide sound information to individuals who are vaccine hesitant.“

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We recognize there is a lot of bad information out there that makes the decision even more confusing,” Priest said.

“We still have big pockets in rural areas of individuals who are less inclined to be vaccinated. That’s an issue.