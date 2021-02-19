Retired teacher's expertise on traditional tool leads to spot on TV show

"All those countries had their tool, but the English wheel was the best of them all. After World War II, it came to dominate the shops in Europe," Longyard said.

The tool remains popular among hobbyists, including Longyard.

“It verges on art, but it’s a skill that people can learn,” Longyard said. “You don’t have to be an artist, but you have to be incredibly passionate and dedicated.”

He first learned about the English wheel while a college student in London. Years later, he went back to England and took classes from a master of the tool. Once home, he wrote a book, "Learning the English Wheel," which includes tips on how to build the tool and interviews with some of the master craftsmen.

Since publication in 2014, Longyard has been recognized around the world for his skill on the tool, traveling to Europe and Africa to teach others. He even helped set up an English wheel business in Tunisia.

"It's been an interesting post-teacher career I've had," said Longyard, who taught English in Davidson County and Forsyth County for a combined 25 years. Most recently, he was at the Career Center from 2004-11. He left teaching to write books.