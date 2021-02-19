Retired teacher's expertise on traditional tool leads to spot on TV show

William Longyard’s childhood love of history and building things deepened as he became an adult.
“The intersection of these two things led to a career I guess,” Longyard said.
A former high school English teacher, Longyard has written several books that reflect his interest in transportation in history.
They include nonfiction books on aviation heroes and epic sea voyages taken on small boats. His manual on how to use a traditional metal fabrication tool that British carmakers used to build Rolls Royces and Aston Martins has landed him a guest spot on a TV show.
The Winston-Salem resident will be talking about that tool, the English wheel, on MAV-TV’s show "Full Custom Garage" at 11 a.m. Sunday. The show follows custom car builder Ian Roussel tackling different fabrication challenges.
Longyard will teach Roussel how to use the English wheel, which was popular in Great Britain from 1920 to 1960, a time when luxury cars were built by hand. The tool allows craftsmen to shape flat sheets of metal, adding curves and flares that give automobiles a distinctive look.
Sheets are fed through a rolling wheel and anvil wheel, stretching them to the point where they can be shaped.
Eventually, automation displaced the English wheel and similar versions of the tool that was used in Germany, Italy and France.
"All those countries had their tool, but the English wheel was the best of them all. After World War II, it came to dominate the shops in Europe," Longyard said.
The tool remains popular among hobbyists, including Longyard.
“It verges on art, but it’s a skill that people can learn,” Longyard said. “You don’t have to be an artist, but you have to be incredibly passionate and dedicated.”
He first learned about the English wheel while a college student in London. Years later, he went back to England and took classes from a master of the tool. Once home, he wrote a book, "Learning the English Wheel," which includes tips on how to build the tool and interviews with some of the master craftsmen.
Since publication in 2014, Longyard has been recognized around the world for his skill on the tool, traveling to Europe and Africa to teach others. He even helped set up an English wheel business in Tunisia.
"It's been an interesting post-teacher career I've had," said Longyard, who taught English in Davidson County and Forsyth County for a combined 25 years. Most recently, he was at the Career Center from 2004-11. He left teaching to write books.
According to Longyard, there's been an increased interest in classic cars, causing their value to skyrocket. That means there is a demand for people such as Longyard to work on the bodies of Maseratis, Lamborghinis and other vintage cars.
"This book has brought me into shops where I've worked on cars worth $30 million," Longyard said "There's a demand for that kind of work now."
For the TV show, Longyard flew to Roussel's shop in the Mojave Desert for a day of shooting.
The show is available on Time Warner Cable's channel 1328 and on YouTube TV.
