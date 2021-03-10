Revived ICE sheriffs' bill heads to state Senate floor

Kimbrough issued a statement of opposition Wednesday to the revival of the ICE bill. Similar opposition has been stated by other urban county sheriffs.

"This office is the office of the people. We have always stood on — and will continue to stand on — what is moral, what is legal, and what is right," Kimbrough wrote. "We have not, and we will not continue to detain someone once they have met the conditions of their release.

"We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency. If somehow this becomes law, then we will at that point comply with it.

"But it is not law, and there are many who will be opposing this because detaining someone once they have met the conditions of their release is not only illegal, but it is also wrong," Kimbrough said.

The Associated Press reports that the vast majority of rural and suburban sheriffs comply with the ICE detainers, but most urban sheriffs have ignored enforcing them.

The bill attempts to address that by requiring a judge or magistrate to issue an order to hold the inmate under the detainer, rather than directing the sheriff to act unilaterally.

Bill tweaks