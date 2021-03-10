Revived ICE sheriffs' bill heads to state Senate floor

The state Senate has been sent the latest controversial attempt to mandate that county sheriffs cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involving detainers on jail inmates who are suspected of being in the country illegally.
Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 101 cleared the Senate Rules and Operations committee Wednesday. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is among the bill co-sponsors.
The bill would become effective on Dec. 1 if signed into law.
SB101 closely mirrors House Bill 370 that Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in August 2019 after it cleared both chambers but was lacking veto-proof margins. HB370 was one of the first major tests of Cooper's veto powers after Republicans lost their super-majority in both chambers.
“This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties,” Cooper said in his veto statement.
SB101 outlines a process in which a judge or magistrate would order whether an inmate charged with a criminal offense should be held on the detainer request based on whether the inmate is the same person identified in an ICE request.
Under the legislation, the inmate could be held for up to 48 hours after a prisoner would otherwise be qualified for release on bond.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said during Wednesday's committee meeting that Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. told him the legislation doesn't provide the leeway needed for urban counties to comply.
"The way this bill is written, it doesn't give Forsyth or the other larger counties the kind of flexibility to do their job," Lowe said. "I see the need to deal with felons and people that break the law, without question.
"When I talk to some of these sheriffs, particularly my own, we need to do some more work here," Lowe said.
Krawiec, in responding to Lowe's remarks, said the bill "makes it easier for sheriffs to do their job."
"It gives them a little more time before we release, and these are not innocent people. They are egregious criminal activities that they've been charged with.
"I don't want them released back into the street."
Law-enforcement response
Co-primary sponsor Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Carteret, said the N.C. Sheriff's Association was in favor of the initial version of the bill, but was scheduled to meet Wednesday over changes in the latest version.
Kimbrough issued a statement of opposition Wednesday to the revival of the ICE bill. Similar opposition has been stated by other urban county sheriffs.
"This office is the office of the people. We have always stood on — and will continue to stand on — what is moral, what is legal, and what is right," Kimbrough wrote. "We have not, and we will not continue to detain someone once they have met the conditions of their release.
"We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency. If somehow this becomes law, then we will at that point comply with it.
"But it is not law, and there are many who will be opposing this because detaining someone once they have met the conditions of their release is not only illegal, but it is also wrong," Kimbrough said.
The Associated Press reports that the vast majority of rural and suburban sheriffs comply with the ICE detainers, but most urban sheriffs have ignored enforcing them.
The bill attempts to address that by requiring a judge or magistrate to issue an order to hold the inmate under the detainer, rather than directing the sheriff to act unilaterally.
Bill tweaks
SB101 has been tweaked in the committee process to remove driving while intoxicated as a reason for detaining.
HB370 would have allowed a Superior Court judge to remove a sheriff or police officer who didn’t follow the legislation’s provisions and failed to cooperate with ICE agents.
By comparison, the latest version of SB101 would make an uncooperative sheriff or other law-enforcement official subject to a class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a 20-day jail sentence and a $200 fine.
The initial version of SB101 would have made it a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a 120-day jail sentence and a discretionary fine.
"If this bill becomes law, then it would be mandatory" that sheriffs cooperate with ICE detainer, Sanderson said.
Sanderson said the language is necessary because "in the end, the sheriff is the person responsible for the way the jail is run, especially if the sheriff gives orders to the person in charge of the jail to not do this."
Meanwhile, SB101 excludes state and local law-enforcement officers or agencies from "having criminal or civil liability for action taken pursuant to an order issued" in the legislation.
