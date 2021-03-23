Revived whistleblower bill would provide monetary reward to state employees

Within 90 days of the date of referral, the office “shall determine the amount of any savings to the state generated by substantiated allegations.” The employee would be “entitled to receive a monetary reward equal to 20% of the determined savings.

The bill would make the whistleblower immune from civil liability “that might otherwise be incurred or imposed as a result of making the report.” Their name would not be made public “until the matter is resolved or the employee consents to the report being made public.”

If a state employee is reluctant to make the whistleblowing claim to officials in their agency, they can file a report with the State Auditor’s Office.

The origin

In July 2012, Gov. Bev Perdue signed into law a bill that contained whistleblower protection for those who allege wrongdoing affecting the State Health Plan.

The impetus behind House Bill 244 during the 2011-12 session was a high-profile case that lasted from 2009 to 2011 involving Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Joseph Vincoli of Clemmons, a former administrative director at N.C. Baptist Hospital.