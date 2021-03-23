Revived whistleblower bill would provide monetary reward to state employees

A Republican-sponsored N.C. House bill has been reintroduced that would incentivize state employees to report work-related fraud and waste with a whistleblower reward worth up to 20% of the determined savings.
House Bill 46, with Rep. George Cleveland, R-Onslow, as primary sponsor, has cleared the State Personnel committee and been sent to Judiciary 2 committee.
The bill is the same as House Bill 715, which cleared the House by a 113-1 vote in April 2019, but was not addressed in the Senate.
The goal is strengthening state Human Resource Whistleblower protections regarding actions that: violate state or federal law, rule or regulation; fraud; misappropriation of state resources; causes substantial and specific danger to the public health and safety; represent gross mismanagement, a gross waste of monies, or gross abuse of authority.
The bill requires state employees to report verbally or in writing “in good faith” those activities that they “reasonably believe to be” occurring.
The monetary incentive requires substantiated allegation of improper governmental activities.
Such substantiation would be “immediately referred to and reviewed by the Office of State Budget and Management.
Within 90 days of the date of referral, the office “shall determine the amount of any savings to the state generated by substantiated allegations.” The employee would be “entitled to receive a monetary reward equal to 20% of the determined savings.
The bill would make the whistleblower immune from civil liability “that might otherwise be incurred or imposed as a result of making the report.” Their name would not be made public “until the matter is resolved or the employee consents to the report being made public.”
If a state employee is reluctant to make the whistleblowing claim to officials in their agency, they can file a report with the State Auditor’s Office.
The origin
In July 2012, Gov. Bev Perdue signed into law a bill that contained whistleblower protection for those who allege wrongdoing affecting the State Health Plan.
The impetus behind House Bill 244 during the 2011-12 session was a high-profile case that lasted from 2009 to 2011 involving Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Joseph Vincoli of Clemmons, a former administrative director at N.C. Baptist Hospital.
Wake Forest Baptist filed a lawsuit against Vincoli in January 2011, accusing him of contacting the plan and other state agencies about his concerns that SHP had overpaid Baptist.
A state auditor’s report determined that Baptist overcharged the SHP by $1.34 million from July 1, 2003, through June 30, 2008, because Baptist didn’t tell the state about rate increases that would have allowed SHP to ask for discounts.
The auditor said Wake Forest Baptist was not legally required to repay the money, primarily because the contract already had expired.
The Wake Forest Baptist lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court accused Vincoli of “providing disparaging and/or confidential information” to SHP officials. It accused Vincoli of “unjustified, vindictive, malicious and gratuitous actions.”
Wake Forest Baptist withdrew the lawsuit in October 2011, a month after the Winston-Salem Journal ran an article about Vincoli’s whistleblower role in the investigation of SHP.
The SHP whistleblower law:
* Voids any provision in any SHP contract that limits an employee’s or contractor’s ability to report wrongdoing;
* Provides specific whistleblower protection to any person who reports potential fraud or misconduct to the plan, preventing them from being sued, discharged, threatened or discriminated against by an employer or its employees; and
* Allows a whistleblower to receive damages from individuals who violate the statute.
At the time that the SHP whistleblower bill was signed into law, officials with the SHP and State Treasurer’s Office — which oversees the SHP — supported the law covering any state agency.
