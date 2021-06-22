Reynolda Commons gets a new owner. The shopping center was bought by a church.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The church has posted on its website a brief summary of its plans. The church has been active in the Winston-Salem area since 2001.

"Now that we own the property, we are moving forward with beautifying it, adding new tenants and preparing to move our church onto the property," according to the website. "We will need around $3 million to $3.5 million more to up-fit the property — new roof, parking lot, build out inside, etc.

"Our vision is to provide desirable spaces for local businesses and ministries that will want to be a part of this community, and in the process, be a part of elevating the entire area.

"The revenue generated from the tenants will be leveraged for great good, enabling us to pay off our loan quickly and then give more toward local, national and international missions and outreaches of Awake Church."

The church said it selected the shopping center for more than just available space for growth.

"The property's location holds significance as it sits at the end of the Bethabara Park Trail and only three miles from our current location," the church said.