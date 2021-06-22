Reynolda Commons gets a new owner. The shopping center was bought by a church.

A complete makeover is planned for the Reynolda Commons shopping center in Winston-Salem after the Awake Church community paid $1.3 million for the nearly 10-acre property.
Awake plans to convert 33,000 square feet into ministry and office space by June 2022, while leasing the remaining 40,000 square feet to as many as 16 tenants.
Awakened Inc. closed June 15 on the purchase of the 73,320-square-foot shopping center at 3508 Yadkinville Road. The filing was posted Tuesday on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website.
The sellers are Reynolda SRE LLC and Reynolda IDR LLC, both affiliates of Development Management Inc. of Charlotte. The property does not include an outparcel facing Yadkinville Road that contains a Forsyth County ABC store.
Awakened is listed at the same address as Awake, 7040 North Point Blvd., Suite 120, according to a N.C. Secretary of State Office listing. Directors of the nonprofit are listed as Seth Frack, Chuck Harris, Jay Lancaster, Awake lead pastor Matthew Peterson and Steve Witt.
Awake acquired the shopping center site for a significant discount. According to a Linville Team Partners real-estate flier, the asking price for the property was $3.95 million.
The church has posted on its website a brief summary of its plans. The church has been active in the Winston-Salem area since 2001.
"Now that we own the property, we are moving forward with beautifying it, adding new tenants and preparing to move our church onto the property," according to the website. "We will need around $3 million to $3.5 million more to up-fit the property — new roof, parking lot, build out inside, etc.
"Our vision is to provide desirable spaces for local businesses and ministries that will want to be a part of this community, and in the process, be a part of elevating the entire area.
"The revenue generated from the tenants will be leveraged for great good, enabling us to pay off our loan quickly and then give more toward local, national and international missions and outreaches of Awake Church."
The church said it selected the shopping center for more than just available space for growth.
"The property's location holds significance as it sits at the end of the Bethabara Park Trail and only three miles from our current location," the church said.
"Bethabara is where the first Moravian missionaries settled, built a large grain-mill which provided food and protection for their whole village, and even hundreds of refugees.
"The mill was just a few hundred yards from our new building, and in its honor, we plan to rename the shopping center to The Mill on Reynolda."
