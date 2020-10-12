Reynolda House hed

"We have a cautionary tale" is how a Facebook posting for Preservation Forsyth began about the recent demolishing of a 1920s residence at 1701 Reynolda Road.
The 5,125-square-foot home on a 2.35-acre lot in the Buena Vista neighborhood was known foremost as the Lola Johnston residence that was designed by famed architect Charles Barton Keen.
After months of the 4-bedroom, 5½-bath residence being listed on the market at $1.27 million, the owner opted to have it torn down.
Gone is another piece of Forsyth County history and another legacy connection to the R.J. Reynolds family.
However, depending on the perspective, the loss of the 1701 Reynolda residence could breath new life into the property while paying homage to the neighborhood's ambience.
Supreme Buena Vista Location! Built in 1923 and designed by Charles Barton Keen! Landscape architect Thomas Sears. Breathtaking Foyer with original marble floor, New Gourmet Kitchen, Library, office and Large Master Suite on main-level with his and her bath! Master Closet Addition! 6 Fireplaces! Enclosed Heated Pool! Guest House. Rose Garden. Wonderful Home designed for Entertaining! Additional Lot Available!
I am hopeful that your article may help Preservation Forsyth in educating the community that our history is important and these buildings and places are part of what makes Winston Salem and Forsyth County unique. As it says on our website "we work to increase public awareness of the economic and cultural benefits of preserving historic buildings, landscapes, and neighborhoods." And we really mean it - we love Forsyth County!
Today... we have a cautionary tale! We were stunned to learn this past week that one of famed architect Charles Barton Keen's homes in Reynolda Park had been razed! Bulldozed to the ground. The 1923 design had been on the market for (it appears) several years, and we are making no assumptions about the issues involved. Given, however, that Winston-Salem is known for its collection of CBK homes, often with landscaping by Thomas Sears, the loss of even one is a blow. (CBK designed both the Reynolda House and RJ Reynolds High School, among other projects in WS.) Here's a link to the last listing with a number of photos - which are now our historic documentation for this home. https://www.realtor.com/.../1701-Reynolda-Rd_Winston...)
"Katharine Reynolds subdivided approximately 65 acres on the Reynolds estate's southeastern edge in the early 1920's, enlisting Philadelphia landscape architect and Reynolda Garden's designer Thomas Warren Sears to lay out the streets and lots." A number of the original homes were designed by Charles Barton Keen. Losing one - while gaining whatever will replace it - fundamentally alters the character of the neighborhood. (Credit: Fearnbach, WS's Architectural Heritage, pp. 256-57.)
The point of this example is to again emphasize the importance of protecting your historic house for future generations through an preservation easement. A heartbreaking detail about the loss of this house is that it was owned for years by a former Secretary of Cultural Resources for NC. I cannot imagine she would have wanted to see the home in the state pictured below. Please do not assume this could never happen to your historic home, please do not assume it will just be OK. There are a number of national listing sites just for historic homes, and a large pool of buyers looking specifically for historic homes. Adding an easement is not the detriment to a home sale that many assume. If interested in protecting your home, please contact Preservation Forsyth at info@preservationforsyth.org or just message us through this FB page. Here's a link to more info -
One of the earliest homes in Reynolda Park, this shingled Colonial Revival cottage was designed by architect Charles Barton Keen for Katharine Reynolds Johnston’s new mother-in-law, Lola Johnston (1873-1966). “Tell grandmother her lot is being laid off and is going to be lovely,” Katharine wrote her older daughter Mary, who was visiting Atlantic City with Mrs. Johnston in July 1923. Less than a year later, in May 1924, Katharine died from complications after childbirth, and everything changed.
By 1930, the Johnston house at the corner of Reynolda and Arbor Roads belonged to tobacco dealer Robert Norfleet and his wife Sophia. In 1950, as plans for the restoration of Old Salem gained momentum, MESDA cofounders Frank Horton and his mother Theo Liipfert Horton Taliaferro lived in the spacious house.
More than any other Keen-designed house in Winston-Salem, this unpretentious shingled Cape Cod cottage suggests Keen’s iconic and widely published Colonial Revival designs in suburban Strafford, Pennsylvania—the suburb where he himself lived. While the Johnston residence is unusual among the many architecturally ambitious homes in Reynolda Park, the Cape Cod cottage is the most common form of one-story Colonial Revival house in the United States.
Built on a sloping lot, the street façade and the grade façade are different. Facing Reynolda Road, the tripartite cottage has one-story wings and a gable roof punctuated with dormers. Its rear elevation is a more typical 2-story 5-bay Colonial Revival façade. Landscape architect Thomas W. Sears designed the shingled garage with upstairs servants’ quarters that is sited perpendicular to the house and creates an L-shaped arrangement between the two buildings. The main house looks like it was built for comfort and domesticity rather than to impress.
Three Reynolda Park residences, all designed by Keen, were located directly on Reynolda Road as it rose uphill to the Reynolds Estate. Of the three, Lola Johnston’s property, which occupies two lots, was closest to Reynolda. Mrs. Johnston had the prime position because her son, J. Edward Johnston (1893-1951), who had been hired in 1919 as the principal of The Reynolda School, had married R. J. Reynolds’ widow Katharine (1880-1924).
Edward and Katharine had become well acquainted as a result of Katharine’s mission to erect a state-of-the-art high school and auditorium as a memorial to her deceased husband. In February 1920, she led a group consisting of R. H. Latham (Winston-Salem school superintendent), Charles Barton Keen (architect), J. Edward Johnston (Reynolda principal), and Ethel Brock (Reynolda teacher) on a trip to Northern and Midwestern cities researching the “best practices” in modern school design. Ethel Brock believed that “the romance started on this trip.” Years later, a Lybrook niece remembered that Katharine, newly widowed, had dressed originally in mourning black and veil, then switched to lavender, then to blue, and then “abandoned the veil.” As to her mourning stages, once “Aunt Katharine “ became “interested in Mr. Johnston, I think it was cut short.”
On Tuesday, June 7, 1921, 13-year-old Mary recorded in her diary, “Mother told us she was going to marry Mr. Johnston.” That Saturday, June 11, 1921, Katharine and Edward were married at Reynolda by D. Clay Lilly, a family friend and the minister who had married her and R. J. Reynolds, sixteen years earlier. As Mary wrote, “At about 7:15 Mother was married to Mr. Johnston. The affair was very quiet. Smith was the ring bearer and Nancy and myself were the flower girls.” Katharine had asked her parents for their blessing, and, on June 20, Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Taylor Smith of Mount Airy placed a formal marriage announcement in the local newspaper. After a wedding trip to London and the battle fields of Belgium and France, the Johnstons returned to Reynolda.
In three years of marriage, Edward pursued a new career in banking and a new sport in polo, while Katharine continued her active public schedule and bore two children, a daughter Lola Katharine, who was born premature and died after one day, and a son, Edward Jr., who survived. After Katharine’s death, Lola Johnston cared for the infant, and sometime after 1927, she, her son, and the baby boy left Winston-Salem and relocated to Baltimore.
Mrs. Johnston, herself the mother of two children, Edward and Mildred, had been widowed since 1898 when her husband, an engineer for the Seaboard Railroad, died. Born in Georgia, she had lived in Florence, South Carolina, and moved to Davidson, North Carolina, where she worked as a graded schoolteacher, and her son attended college. The photo caption in his college yearbook stated: “A handsome face is nature’s best gift.” After Edward graduated in 1914, he taught in Washington, North Carolina, served in the Army during World War I, and arrived at Reynolda in 1919 to head its new school. After her son’s marriage, Lola often visited Reynolda and evidently lived in the bungalow before the dowager’s cottage was built.
In her brief time in Winston-Salem, “Mother Johnston” appears to have been warmly embraced by her daughter-in-law and by the Reynolda community. Reynolda School teacher Ethel Brock described her as “. . . a lovely mother. She was just charming.” In September 1922, Lola helped gather Mary and Nancy Reynolds from Camp Tegawitha in the Poconos. That same month, she attended a meeting of the Current Events Club at the West End home of Nancy Critz O’Hanlon, a Reynolds’ niece who would build in Reynolda Park. (“Trees” were the subject of the program, and Winston-Salem stalwarts Mrs. Bess Gray Plumly, Mrs. P. Huber Hanes, and Mrs. Charles M. Norfleet were guests.) In July 1923, Lola and the Reynolds girls vacationed in their “favorite city,” Atlantic City, while Katharine attended to the plans for Reynolda Park and her garden party. Mother Johnston held down the fort at Reynolda in August 1923 when Katharine and Edward visited Thousand Islands, and the three of them vacationed in Atlantic City that November. When Katharine was confined to bed with her final pregnancy in New York City, her children Mary, Nancy, and Smith, her mother, and her mother-in-law visited her on April 4, 1924.
The home that Katharine Reynolds Johnston built for her mother-in-law was not completed at her death, and numerous charges for its construction show up in ledgers afterward. Edward and his infant son moved to the Reynolda Park residence with his mother.
By 1929, when surveyor J. E. Ellerbe amended his 1925 inventory of the Reynolda Estate, the Reynolda Park property belonged to retired tobacconist Robert Norfleet (1872-1941) and his wife, Sophia Gibbs Brown Norfleet (1873-1951).
Married since 1895, Robert and Sophia came from families embedded in tobacco and veneration for the “Lost Cause” of the Civil War. Robert’s father Marmaduke had been wounded and captured at Gettysburg. (In his honor, the Winston Confederate Veterans—-a visible civic presence at the turn of the last century when Confederate Memorial Day was a major local celebration—had been designated the Norfleet Camp.) Sophia’s father had enlisted in Company G, North Carolina 4th Infantry Regiment in June 1861 and was a Full 2nd Lieutenant when he mustered out in March 1863. Both families started their tobacco businesses in Winston in the 1870s, and both were acquired by the RJRTC in the early 1900s. Robert and his brothers James K., George Stark, and Charles Milner were active in M. W. Norfleet & Co. which owned the Piedmont Warehouse, and Robert and J.K. and Robert also were partners with Francis J. Liipfert and James S. Scales in Liipfert, Scales and Company of Winston. In 1903, the RJRTC secretly purchased the latter, with the condition that Liipfert and the Norfleets be retained in their respective positions. Sophia’s father and uncle had produced plug, twist, and smoking tobacco in Mocksville before the Civil War and in 1877, they moved Brown Brothers and Company to Winston. In 1900, when the RJRTC bought Brown Brothers, after a series of fires, deaths, and disasters, it was the third largest tobacco manufacturing plant in town.
Sophia grew up in comfortable circumstances on Salt Street in Salem, attending the Winston Graded School, Peace Institute in Raleigh, and Miss Carey’s School in Baltimore. She was musical and entertained an estimated crowd of 400-500 citizens gathered in 1893 at the Armory of the Forsyth Riflemen (A Confederate heritage group attached to City Hall) as part of a Presbyterian Social. Sophia and Robert ran in the same social crowd: they attended the same parties, musical events, and weddings, some quite lavish. Their wedding at the first Presbyterian Church in March 1895 appears to have been simple: they scheduled their ceremony at 4:30 P. M. so they could catch the evening train for their bridal trip to Florida.
The Norfleets, their niece Ellen Shepherd and nephew James Shepherd, and their African-American servant Mamie Neely lived at 1701 Reynolda Road in 1930. They had previously lived near Robert’s mother, a longtime widow who had reared her large family (and five of her Shepherd grandchildren) in the family home place on the corner of West Fourth and North Spruce Streets (site of the former Thalhimers Store). After Mrs. Marmaduke Norfleet died in 1921, her children sold the property to Will and Kate Reynolds for commercial development and moved to the new suburbs.
When Katharine Reynolds Johnston erected the charming residence on Reynolda Road for her mother-in-law, she undoubtedly intended it to be an anchor, indeed, a fulcrum linking her new family at Reynolda to her new neighborhood filled with kin and kith. Due to her untimely death, the cottage did not establish a family home place, but it has been home for numerous families (including Reynolds’ granddaughter Betsy Babcock).
In 1950, Keen’s Cape Cod Cottage was even considered as a possible home for the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) when cofounders Frank Liipfert Horton and his mother Theodosia (Liipfert Horton) Taliaferro lived there when plans for the restoration of Old Salem were underway. Mrs. Taliaferro’s father was Francis Julian Liipfert, a pioneer tobacco manufacturer who, along with Robert Comer and James K. Norfleet, was one of the four partners in Liipfert, Scales and Company, which had been sold to the RJRTC at a handsome profit. Frank Horton ultimately decided that 1701 Reynolda Road was not large enough to incorporate his vision of a museum for all the southern decorative arts.
The house has been remodeled several times through the years, but it retains its Colonial Revival charm and remains a significant landmark for everyone who drives up Reynolda Road.
Thanks to Elizabeth “Libba” Evans and James Lambe, Adelaide Fries (83),* Sally Gant, Michele Gillespie (276-80, 282, 295-96),* Bari Helms, Barbara Babcock Millhouse,* Brad Rauschenberg, Sherold D. Hollingsworth,* Penelope Niven*, Nannie Tilley (107).* Ethel Brock (Sloan) and M. M. Lybrook Spitzmiller, Oral History, RHMAA Archives.
