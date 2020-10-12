Reynolda House hed

Married since 1895, Robert and Sophia came from families embedded in tobacco and veneration for the “Lost Cause” of the Civil War. Robert’s father Marmaduke had been wounded and captured at Gettysburg. (In his honor, the Winston Confederate Veterans—-a visible civic presence at the turn of the last century when Confederate Memorial Day was a major local celebration—had been designated the Norfleet Camp.) Sophia’s father had enlisted in Company G, North Carolina 4th Infantry Regiment in June 1861 and was a Full 2nd Lieutenant when he mustered out in March 1863. Both families started their tobacco businesses in Winston in the 1870s, and both were acquired by the RJRTC in the early 1900s. Robert and his brothers James K., George Stark, and Charles Milner were active in M. W. Norfleet & Co. which owned the Piedmont Warehouse, and Robert and J.K. and Robert also were partners with Francis J. Liipfert and James S. Scales in Liipfert, Scales and Company of Winston. In 1903, the RJRTC secretly purchased the latter, with the condition that Liipfert and the Norfleets be retained in their respective positions. Sophia’s father and uncle had produced plug, twist, and smoking tobacco in Mocksville before the Civil War and in 1877, they moved Brown Brothers and Company to Winston. In 1900, when the RJRTC bought Brown Brothers, after a series of fires, deaths, and disasters, it was the third largest tobacco manufacturing plant in town.