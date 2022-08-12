Reynolda official appointed to national board by President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has appointed Allison Perkins, executive director of Reynolda House and Wake Forest University associate provost for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens, to the National Museum and Library Services Board.

Perkins is one of 11 people named to the national board.

The National Museum and Library Services Board advises the Institute of Museum and Library Services on policies and helps with the selection of National Medal recipients.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the National Museum and Library Services Board,” Perkins said. “I firmly believe in the power of museums and libraries to spark curiosity and a desire for learning. Such community spaces enhance our lives and expand our horizons, heightening our capacity to understand the wider world."

Susan R. Wente, president of Wake Forest University, congratulated Perkins on her appointment.

“It is a true testament to her exceptional and distinguished career in art museums,” Wente said. “She is a strong and innovative leader who came to Reynolda 16 years ago. Under her stewardship the museum has increased its visibility nationwide, bringing more attention to its impressive American art collection and engaging diverse audiences through the expansion of its programs and educational opportunities….”

Perkins joined the staff of Reynolda House Museum of American Art as executive director in 2006. She was named Wake Forest University’s associate provost for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens in 2015.