Reynolds American moving away from gas-powered vehicles

Reynolds American Inc. plans to abate emissions exhaled by its company vehicles with a shift to electric and hybrid models.

The Winston-Salem-based tobacco giant says it will reduce carbon emissions by at least 1,000 tons annually when it replaces more than 1,800 gas-powered company vehicles over the next three years.

"Our sales and trade marketing representatives average nearly 27,000 miles a year in their territories across the 50 states,” said Ed Mirana, Reynolds’ senior vice president of national sales and strategic accounts. “That's a lot of time on the road."

Reynolds said the transition is one step toward meeting the goal of its parent company, British American Tobacco, to reach “carbon-neutral” status by 2030 for emissions produced directly by the company’s operations.

BAT and Reynolds also have committed to slashing by half all carbon dioxide pollution tied directly and indirectly to the companies, compared to 2020 levels, by the end of the decade. That includes so-called Scope 3 emissions, which are generated “upstream” in the pre-production supply chain and “downstream” with the distribution and use of finished projects. Emissions tied to electricity used in the company’s production process also fall under the same umbrella.

The companies say they will be carbon neutral across all aspects of their operations by 2050.

Carbon dioxide is the biggest contributor to human-caused climate change.

Reynolds said it is working with Ford Motor Co. in a transition to hybrid SUVs Escape SEL and Explorer Limited, and electric E-Transit cargo vans and F-150 Lightning pickup trucks. Nearly 50 light-duty vehicles serve the company’s North Carolina and Tennessee facilities, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds contracts with outside companies to transport its products, and emissions from those vehicles are tied to the 2050 goal, a spokesperson said.

Reynolds brands include Camel, Newport and Pall Mall cigarettes, and Grizzly and Kodiak smokeless tobaccos.

‘Most littered item’

Big tobacco has a long way to go to reach carbon neutrality.

A World Health Organization report released in May estimated that the industry’s global carbon footprint from production, processing and transporting tobacco is equivalent to one-fifth of the carbon dioxide produced by the commercial airline industry annually.

In addition to contributing to 8 million deaths worldwide every year, the tobacco industry also remains a significant polluter, the report noted.

“Tobacco products are the most littered item on the planet, containing over 7,000 toxic chemicals, which leech into our environment when discarded,” Dr. Ruediger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO, said at the time of the report’s release. “Roughly 4.5 trillion cigarette filters pollute our oceans, rivers, city sidewalks, parks, soil and beaches every year.”

Cigarette filters, which contain micro-plastics, make up the second-highest form of plastic pollution worldwide, WHO said in its report. The cost of cleaning up discarded cigarettes in the U.S. is about $766 million annually, according to the organization.