Reynolds Boulevard closing for building work

The westbound lanes of Reynolds Boulevard will be closed between Indiana Avenue and Shorefair Drive during the day on Thursday and Friday so that work can take place on a building that faces the street.
The lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Winston-Salem officials said a detour would be posted.
336-727-7369
