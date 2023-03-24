R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. gained Thursday an expanded stay of a Food and Drug Administration denying the marketing of two menthol styles of top-selling electronic cigarette Vuse.

On March 18, the FDA declined to approve the premarket tobacco product applications for the Vuse replacement cartridge Menthol 4.8% (nicotine level) G1 and the Vuse replacement cartridge Menthol 4.8% G2.

As a result, Reynolds would be prohibited from marketing or distributing the products domestically, or risk FDA enforcement action.

It was the second time in less than two months that the FDA issued a denial of Reynolds Vapor applications.

On March 21, the federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay of the ruling, which allowed the products to stay available for retail sale.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the appellate court extended the stay “pending review of the denial order on the merits.”

The judges began their order by writing that “this court has become quite familiar with the legal and regulatory framework underpinning this case.”

The judge also wrote that “RJRV has made the strong showing of its likely success on the merits, irreparable injury and the balance of harms and public interest weigh in favor of granting the stay.”

“The FDA inexplicably switched its position on menthol-flavored e-cigarettes in at least two crucial ways. The FDA did not eloquently address RJRV’s evidence that substantial health benefits would accrue to adult and youth cigarette smokers alike who switched to menthol Vuse, while popularity among youth would remain low overall.”

The FDA’s policy is to not comment on pending or active litigation.

Reynolds Vapor could not be immediately reached for comment on the court ruling.

“We are pleased that the Fifth Circuit court has granted our motion to issue a temporary administrative stay allowing for Vuse to continue offering Vuse Solo Menthol 4.8% to adult nicotine consumers age 21-plus without interruption,” Reynolds said in a March 21 statement.

“We remain confident in the quality of all of Reynolds’ applications, and we believe that there is ample evidence for FDA to determine that the marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health.”

The appellate court “could very well be forcing a change in the behavior of the FDA,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“Especially given the huge reduction in risk from products the agency has been banning. This would be appropriate for the protection of public health.”

On Jan. 23, the FDA denied Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5%.

The premarket application requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

The FDA determined that Reynolds’ applications “lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health, which is the applicable standard legally required by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.”

“Specifically, evidence submitted by the applicant did not demonstrate that its menthol-flavored e-cigarettes provide an added benefit for adult smokers relative to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.”

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that Vuse was the second most common brand youth e-cigarette users reported “usually” using.

Reynolds may resubmit applications or submit new applications to address the deficiencies for the products that are subject to these MDOs.

Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement that “the science has guided — and will always guide — the FDA’s decision making on premarket tobacco product applications, including today’s marketing denial orders.”

The FDA said that in addition to ensuring that Reynolds complies with the orders, as with unauthorized products generally, the FDA intends to ensure compliance by distributors and retailers. Retailers should contact Reynolds Vapor with any questions about products in their inventory.

As of Friday, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices, which are the only e-cigarettes that currently may be lawfully sold or distributed in the U.S.

Reynolds Vapor’s premarket applications gained in May FDA authorization for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products. That allows for the products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials “for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products.”

In October, the FDA issued a landmark ruling in approving Reynolds Vapor’s tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

However, the FDA rejected at that time submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said at that time it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said the FDA’s latest ruling on the Vuse menthol products was not surprising given it previously denied Japan Tobacco’s application for Logic menthol in October.

“It increasingly looks like a modified-risk tobacco product pathway may be the only viable pathway for companies to commercialize mentholated nicotine products,” Azer said.

The modified-risk tobacco product application requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

“With the FDA still focused on elevated youth vaping incidence, and with characterizing flavors still widely available through disposable e-cigarettes, we would be surprised to see any company received (authorization) on menthol vapor,” Azer said.

Azer also cautioned that the FDA is on track to publish deeming regulations to ban menthol in combustible cigarettes in the U.S. this year.

However, analysts said it could take several years before any menthol cigarette ban would work its way through the federal court system.

“As a reminder, the agency has issued 16 modified-risk tobacco product applications across combustible cigarettes, heat-not-burn and snuff, all of which received approval for menthol variants,” Azer said.