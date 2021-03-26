Reynolds grad joins the White House press team. He'll be among Biden's senior spokesmen.

His drama teacher at Reynolds was Gretchen Hall, who is now at Reagan High School.

"I am thrilled for Andrew," she said. "I have watched his career grow over the past several years. I am so happy for him and know he will do an excellent job for President Biden."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While a student at N.C. State, Bates took a break from his studies to work for then-candidate Obama's campaign. He had hoped to join Obama's White House team but was encouraged to return to school by Dan Pfeiffer, a senior adviser to Obama who now is one of the hosts of the popular podcast "Pod Save America."

Upon graduation, Bates got a job with Obama's press team, where he got to know Psaki.

After several years in Washington, D.C., including a turn as spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Bates returned to lead Hillary Clinton's communication team in North Carolina during her 2016 presidential bid.

Bates worked for two years on Biden's presidential campaign and became known as a fierce defender of the eventual president. In a Fox News profile of Biden aides, Bates was described as a key campaign official who helped send Biden to the White House. The article quoted Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, who called Bates the "backbone" of Biden's press team.