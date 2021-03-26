Reynolds grad joins the White House press team. He'll be among Biden's senior spokesmen.

In the years since working as an intern for Barack Obama's campaign in 2007, Andrew Bates has climbed the political ladder, earning a reputation for his quick wit, loyalty and tireless work ethic.
The 2005 Reynolds High School graduate's latest assignment is a plum one.
He will join the White House team as a deputy press secretary, serving under press secretary Jen Psaki.
"It's thrilling and humbling to join this administration as they fight to defeat this pandemic, turn our economy around and help families put food on the table," Bates said, shortly after President Joe Biden's first press conference ended on Thursday.
Bates will start Monday. In his role, he will serve as a White House senior spokesman.
In announcing his hire on Thursday, Psaki heaped praise on Bates.
"Andrew Bates is one of the smartest, most committed and most strategic media professionals in the business," Psaki said in a tweet.
Bates grew up in Lewisville, the son of James and Susan Bates, classical musicians with deep ties in the music of the Moravian Church. His first political exposure was a Clinton-Gore campaign rally at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in 1992 when he was 5 years old.
At Reynolds, Bates was involved in the drama club and Teen Democrats, along with Ford Porter, who is now with Gov. Roy Cooper's press team.
His drama teacher at Reynolds was Gretchen Hall, who is now at Reagan High School.
"I am thrilled for Andrew," she said. "I have watched his career grow over the past several years. I am so happy for him and know he will do an excellent job for President Biden."
While a student at N.C. State, Bates took a break from his studies to work for then-candidate Obama's campaign. He had hoped to join Obama's White House team but was encouraged to return to school by Dan Pfeiffer, a senior adviser to Obama who now is one of the hosts of the popular podcast "Pod Save America."
Upon graduation, Bates got a job with Obama's press team, where he got to know Psaki.
After several years in Washington, D.C., including a turn as spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Bates returned to lead Hillary Clinton's communication team in North Carolina during her 2016 presidential bid.
Bates worked for two years on Biden's presidential campaign and became known as a fierce defender of the eventual president. In a Fox News profile of Biden aides, Bates was described as a key campaign official who helped send Biden to the White House. The article quoted Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, who called Bates the "backbone" of Biden's press team.
A Washington Post story on Bates' recent hiring said Bates was "forceful" and "competent" and known for his deftness on sensitive topics, such as the business dealings of Hunter Biden.
Most recently, Bates worked on Biden's transition team, becoming a spokesman for cabinet nominees.
For nearly the last year, Bates worked from his mother's home in Shallowford Lakes.
"Working from the place that I actually think of when I say 'home' for the entire general election was very meaningful," Bates said.
Doug Heye, a veteran communications strategist for the Republican Party, got to know Bates through mutual connections. Besides politics, their friendship shares another common thread. They are both from Lewisville.
Heye said with a laugh that one of their first conversations had to do with which way the other turned into Lewisville off the exit ramp at U.S. 421.
"He takes a right, and I took left," said Heye, who worked for Sen. Richard Burr and was a CNN political commentator.
Besides being a "terribly friendly guy," Heye said Bates became known for being the first one in the office and the last one to leave.
The deputy press secretary job is a great fit for Bates, Heye said.
"It's a very important job in and of itself, and it can lead to a lot of other things," Heye said.
