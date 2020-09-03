The Reynolds High School community is mourning the sudden death of one of its teachers. Nicholas Yaroch, a science teacher at the school, died Wednesday, according to an email that principal Leslie Alexander sent to students and parents Thursday morning.
Yaroch experienced a sudden illness, Alexander wrote. The school's student services and administrative team called as many students and families as it could reach Wednesday to tell them the news.
Counselors and administrators were available on Yaroch's online classes on Thursday to provide support and answer questions.
"Experiencing, witnessing or even hearing of an unexpected death like this may affect a child or adult in a variety of ways; therefore, it is very important that students and teachers be given opportunities to ask questions and to talk about their reactions. For some students, a death of someone they know may remind them of some other loss in their lives. For others, this may be their first encounter with death," Alexander wrote.
Yaroch began as a substitute with Winton-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in 2010 and became a full-time teacher at Reynolds in 2015.
“It is always difficult to experience the sudden loss of a teacher," said Superintendent Angela Hairston. "Teachers leave lasting impressions on so many young lives and we are so thankful for their tireless efforts in molding and shaping students. While I did not know Mr. Yaroch personally, I understand he was a valued member of the instructional team at Reynolds and will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with his students who no doubt valued his guidance and advice, but also with his family as they deal with his passing.”
