Reynolds parent company buys stake in cannabis corporation. Another investor: Snoop Dogg.

British American Tobacco is expanding its fledgling presence in the cannabis industry by acquiring a minority stake in Sanity Group Gmbh. BAT joins rapper Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital, which is also an investor in the Berlin company.

BAT’s U.S. subsidiary, Reynolds American Inc., is based in Winston-Salem and has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.

The company did not disclose Monday how much it paid or how big a stake it gained in Sanity Group, which was founded in 2018 by medical researchers and has 120 employees. It also provides products for consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.

Sanity Group said in a news release that it garnered $37.6 million in its latest round of funding.

Nearly half of the amount raised will go toward Sanity Group's medical business, and the rest toward preparing for the potential legalization of recreational marijuana in Germany.

Sanity said it has raised more than $100 million after the most recent funding round. Other overall investors include musician Will.I.Am and actress Alyssa Milano.

"This investment is complementary to other recent investments made by BAT or BAT companies, most notably the strategic research and development collaboration established with Canada’s Organigram Holdings Inc.," BAT said.

In March 2021, BAT announced it spent $175.9 million to acquire a 19.9% ownership stake in Organigram, whose focus is on research and product development for cannabis products for adults, particularly cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD.

BAT said the ownership stake in Sanity Group "adds a European dimension to one of the many BAT explorations beyond nicotine."

"Sanity Group has a well-established product portfolio of CBD consumer brands and medical cannabis brands. It also has a proven track record in the research, development and marketing of cannabis products," said a BAT statement.

Kingsley Wheaton, chief growth officer at BAT, said the Sanity Group stake "is another example of BAT’s ongoing work to explore numerous areas beyond nicotine, positioning BAT for future portfolio growth across a range of categories and geographies."

Sanity Group's vision

Finn Age Hänsel, founder and chief executive of Sanity Group, said in the statement that the latest funding round "is an important milestone for us and a strong signal toward the future of cannabis in Germany and Europe."

"Our goal is to leverage the full potential of the cannabis plant and to explore and harness the different cannabinoids.

"With the new capital, we will be able to accelerate our medical and consumer business units whilst preparing accordingly for cannabis legalization in Germany.”

Hänsel told Bloomberg News that Germany’s coalition government is "working actively on" legalizing cannabis.

Max Narr, Sanity Group's chief investment officer, said the $37.6 million represents the largest funding round achieved by a European cannabis company to date.

"Against the backdrop of a challenging global economy, we are proud to have achieved a funding round of this magnitude," Narr said.

Karan Wadhera, managing partner at Casa Verde Capital, said Sanity Group "is already the most well capitalized cannabis business in Germany and is on track to become one of the leading brands in Europe."

"We are thrilled with their continued progress and will keep offering financial and operational support as they scale.”

Dicey waters

Cannabis is proving to be a dicey investment, at least for Philip Morris USA’s parent company, Altria Group Inc.

In December 2018, Altria invested $1.8 billion to take a 45% ownership stake in Cronos Group Inc., a Toronto-based provider of medical and recreational marijuana. Altria has the option within four years of spending another $1 billion to acquire an additional 10% of the publicly traded company.

“This investment (in Cronos) positions Altria to participate in the emerging global cannabis sector, which it believes is poised for rapid growth over the next decade,” Altria said in December 2018.

“It also creates a new growth opportunity in an adjacent category that is complementary to Altria’s core tobacco businesses.”

Industry analyst Bonnie Herzog, then with Wells Fargo Securities, said the Cronos announcement signaled a long-term strategic move for Altria in the rapidly developing tobacco and cannabis industries.

“We applaud Altria’s decision to pivot fast and to move into a new adjacent category (cannabis) that is complementary to its core tobacco business,” Herzog said.

However, as of Dec. 31, 2020, Altria’s ownership stake had dropped to 43.5% and the investment value was at $1.17 billion.

After receiving $496 million in revenue from Cronos in 2019, it had just $12 million in 2020, according to Altria’s fiscal 2020 report.

"Seeking Alpha" contributor Jonathan Cooper wrote in May that while Cronos “remains a growing cannabis business in an emerging market, thus far Altria’s investment does not appear to be a wise one.”

“Rather than shrewdly purchasing a strong cannabis company at a low price, it appears that Altria bought into hype near the peak of cannabis euphoria.”