Reynolds Trust aims to stop investing in tobacco. 'We can't, as a health organization, continue in that hypocrisy.'

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust used Tuesday's 75th anniversary celebration event to announce a clean break from tobacco-related investments.

The Winston-Salem trust touted the transition as part of a "Looking Back, Working Forward" initiative that emphasizes a "socially responsible investment strategy" to support community-led businesses and economic opportunities in North Carolina.

The decision may be shocking to Winston-Salem sensibilities, considering the trust was founded in 1947 after R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. heiress Kate Bitting Reynolds left the nonprofit $5 million in company stock. That $5 million would be worth $66.41 million in 2022 dollars.

The trust's asset manager, Wells Fargo & Co., has been instructed to "take steps toward excluding tobacco producers from the range of companies that the trust invests in, and will work to eliminate direct exposure to tobacco companies by the end of this year, the trust said.

It is not an anti-tobacco effort, said Dr. Laura Gerald, the trust's president since 2017.

"We recognize the incredible wealth accumulation that occurred as a result of initial investments and continued investments in tobacco. We recognize that many people in this community have had tremendous economic opportunity afforded to them by tobacco," she said.

Gerald counts herself and her family among those who benefited from the tobacco industry, considering previous generations' involvement in tobacco farming.

"Yet, we're also a community that produced Maya Angelou," Gerald said. "What she told us very clearly is that when you know better, you do better.

"The reality is that when Mrs. Reynolds left this money to the trust ... they did not know nearly what we know now about the chronic health effects of tobacco ... "

"There is no way to reconcile our mission to improve health and for people who live in poverty, with the sale and promotion of tobacco products," she said.

"We can't, as a health organization, continue in that hypocrisy."

Stunning decision

Kate Reynolds had two primary instructions attached to the gift: Improve the quality of life for people with low incomes in Forsyth County, as well as health care around the state, and that tobacco represent a significant portion of the trust's assets.

At the trust's founding, the instructions were perceived as symbiotic considering the financial strength and investment predictability of Reynolds Tobacco and the tobacco industry in general.

In recent years, the trust's advisory councils have wrestled with how to honor Kate Reynolds' wishes while recognizing the public-health harms and concerns that come with tobacco use, particularly among low-income residents and tobacco consumers.

“A significant portion of our assets has been traditionally invested in tobacco, per Mrs. Reynolds’ will," Gerald said.

“While we cannot change where our funds originated, we are responsible for using them wisely, addressing any past harms, and eradicating the roots of the problems that face our state.”

The potential pushback on the trust's decision may be lessened considering Reynolds American Inc. and parent company British American Tobacco Plc have expressed similar public-health concerns in recent years.

The manufacturers are shifting toward non-combustible tobacco and nicotine products as part of their initiatives aimed at “reducing the health impact of our business.”

Gerald understands the trust's decision may rankle some local residents "and that we may get some blowback. I'll accept the blowback as I stand behind the decision we have made."

"We recognize this is the right thing to do, and is certainly in keeping with the mission that we have been given."

Details

The trust currently holds about $575 million in assets, from which it provides grant awards of about $20 million annually.

The grants are provided to groups and toward initiatives that "further the contemporary version of (Kate Reynolds') vision," according to the trust.

The remaining assets are invested in a portfolio of stocks and other financial instruments to ensure its ability to continue giving grants in perpetuity.

Gerald said it is critical for the trust investments align with how and where the annual grants are distributed.

A major part of the trust's shift in investment strategy involves allocating $100 million "in a dedicated strategy designed to invest more heavily in companies that are economically important in North Carolina."