Rezoning could bring 97-acre housing development to Belews Lake

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is being asked to rezone 97 acres in the northeastern reaches of the county for a housing development on the shores of Belews Lake.

The land is located on Belews Lake south of Reidsville Road and on the eastern side of the lake. Although most of the land is in Forsyth County, some of the development would spill over into Guilford County and access to it would be from the Guilford County side.

As proposed, about some 108 single-family homes would be located in the subdivision, with access from Happy Hill Road and Bentridge Forest Drive in Guilford County.

Aaron King, director of planning and development services for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said 88 of the planned lots would be fully or partially in Forsyth County.

Presently zoned agricultural, the land is now undeveloped and mostly trees. It is owned by the heirs of E.M. Leight. Under present zoning, residential lots would have to be 150 feet wide, but if rezoned to RS-40 special use, the lot width could be reduced to 100 feet, although lots would still have to be at least 40,000 square feet in size.