Rezoning could bring 97-acre housing development to Belews Lake

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is being asked to rezone 97 acres in the northeastern reaches of the county for a housing development on the shores of Belews Lake.
The land is located on Belews Lake south of Reidsville Road and on the eastern side of the lake. Although most of the land is in Forsyth County, some of the development would spill over into Guilford County and access to it would be from the Guilford County side.
As proposed, about some 108 single-family homes would be located in the subdivision, with access from Happy Hill Road and Bentridge Forest Drive in Guilford County.
Aaron King, director of planning and development services for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said 88 of the planned lots would be fully or partially in Forsyth County.
Presently zoned agricultural, the land is now undeveloped and mostly trees. It is owned by the heirs of E.M. Leight. Under present zoning, residential lots would have to be 150 feet wide, but if rezoned to RS-40 special use, the lot width could be reduced to 100 feet, although lots would still have to be at least 40,000 square feet in size.
King said the developer has confirmed that water to the subdivision will come from the town of Stokesdale in Guilford County. Houses in the development would be served with individual septic systems.
Planning staffers say multiple neighborhoods with similar zoning exist in the area of the proposed new development, and that the area is generally a mix of large-lot residential and undeveloped land.
Greg Garrett, the developer, who lives in Clemmons, told the City-County Planning Board during its Oct. 8 meeting that he had spoken to most of the neighboring landowners and found them "fairly well received" to the proposal. He said some residents were happy that the development would bring broadband to their area.
But Christine Ryals, who lives beside the proposed subdivision, is asking county commissioners to take a harder look at the project and keep the area rural in character.
"The subdivision is going to happen," Ryals acknowledged in speaking to commissioners during the public comment period on Thursday. Ryals has written three letters to commissioners recently outlining her concerns and suggesting changes to the plan.
Ryals told commissioners that rural residents choose to live that way for a reason and that they're used to not having paved roads, broadband or other urban conveniences.
"This proposed development is squeezing homes in smaller lots, not keeping with similar home lots in the area," she wrote in one letter. She said the county should require lot sizes of about 1.8 acres or larger to keep the rural character of the area.
Ryals also expressed concern that traffic on Van Hoy Road, which leads to one of the access points of the proposed development, could interfere with operations at Little Hats Ranch, which serves disabled children and is located on Van Hoy Road.
In one letter, Ryals proposes that the connection to Bentridge Forest Drive be eliminated from the development altogether, leaving only the connection to Happy Hill Road to the east.
Art Taylor, who spoke to the planning board on Oct 8, operates the Little Hat Ranch, and told planning board members that he favors eliminating the connection to Bentridge Forest Drive.
Commissioners plan to vote on the rezoning proposal at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.