Ribbon cutting held for Nelson L. Malloy Jr. Park, which is designed for people with disabilities

About 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Nelson L. Malloy Jr. Park, which is named in honor of Nelson Malloy Jr., who served 20 years representing the North Ward on the city’s Board of Alderman, now known as Winston-Salem City Council.
The park, designed for people with disabilities, has been open for more than a year, but its completion wasn’t celebrated in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malloy, 74, said that it’s a humbling experience to have a park named after him.
“A park is a place of refuge — an oasis where you revitalize yourself and revitalize the human soul and the human spirit,” Malloy said. “A park allows one person or a group of people to come together and be one with nature and with their creator … to enjoy the sunshine on your face .. and to enjoy the fresh air.”
Many of Malloy’s family members and his former associates with the city’s chapter of the Black Panther Party attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park. Malloy has been in a wheelchair since a near-fatal shooting in 1977, which was related to his activity with the Black Panthers. The shooting left his legs paralyzed.
The 4-acre park includes a picnic pavilion, accessible playground equipment, a splash pad and a dog park. It cost $1 million to build the park from bond money that voters approved in November 2014, the city said.
City residents and people throughout the United States have endured two tumultuous years, Malloy said. The coronavirus pandemic has left 600,000 U.S residents dead in its wake, Malloy said.
Malloy encouraged the event’s attendees to get the COVID-19 vaccination to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones, he said.
The protests for human rights and civil rights throughout the country demonstrates that “our democracy is at stake,” Malloy said.
Deadly violence in Winston-Salem and elsewhere leaves the victims’ mothers heartbroken and crying for their slain loved ones, Malloy said.
As a member of the Black Panther Party and later as an elected official in Winston-Salem, Malloy learned what it meant to be a servant of the people, he said.
Elected officials must work to improve the lives of their constituents, Malloy said.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines described Malloy as a fighter and a hard worker, and that Malloy deserves to have a park named after him.
“He fought for the rights and needs of those who are less fortunate and disadvantaged,” Joines said.
Mayor pro tem Denise “D.D.” Adams, who represents the North Ward, said that Malloy provided 20 years of service to the city.
“He always stood for what was right and just,” Adams said.
It’s appropriate that Malloy Park is accessible to people with disabilities, Adams said.
“No park anywhere should be a challenge for anyone,” Adams said. “This park is a testament to Nelson Malloy and to others like Nelson Malloy. This park is for everyone.”
Council member Kevin Mundy described Malloy as a trend setter. The city has received requests from residents in many neighborhoods for playground equipment that is similar to the equipment in Malloy Park to be installed in their parks, Mundy said.
Larry Little, a former North Ward alderman, said that Malloy Park symbolizes Malloy’s spirit because the site is designed for people with disabilities.
“No one is more worthy for this honor,” Little said of Malloy.
Deltra Bonner of Winston-Salem said she attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony because Malloy represented her neighborhood as an alderman.
“He was always in the community,” Bonner said of Malloy. “I admire him. He didn’t let any challenges keep him from working in the community.”
