Ribbon cutting held for Nelson L. Malloy Jr. Park, which is designed for people with disabilities

About 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Nelson L. Malloy Jr. Park, which is named in honor of Nelson Malloy Jr., who served 20 years representing the North Ward on the city’s Board of Alderman, now known as Winston-Salem City Council.

The park, designed for people with disabilities, has been open for more than a year, but its completion wasn’t celebrated in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malloy, 74, said that it’s a humbling experience to have a park named after him.

“A park is a place of refuge — an oasis where you revitalize yourself and revitalize the human soul and the human spirit,” Malloy said. “A park allows one person or a group of people to come together and be one with nature and with their creator … to enjoy the sunshine on your face .. and to enjoy the fresh air.”

Many of Malloy’s family members and his former associates with the city’s chapter of the Black Panther Party attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park. Malloy has been in a wheelchair since a near-fatal shooting in 1977, which was related to his activity with the Black Panthers. The shooting left his legs paralyzed.