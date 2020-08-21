PINNACLE — Despite spotty and occasionally hard rainfall, the winding descent toward Bean Shoals — the "other" part of Pilot Mountain State Park — exuded tranquility Friday morning.
Wispy clouds and mist skirted the lower levels of the namesake knob. Well-preserved tobacco barns, symbols of generations past, sat within sight of new-home construction with million-dollar back-porch views. The rain thankfully kept down the stink from nearby chicken houses, a recent phenomenon.
The entrance to Bean Shoals, properly called the "Yadkin River Section," was gated off.
Still, it was peaceful. The very thing hoped for by landowners who’d sold their property to the state 50 years ago to create the park.
And unless they were inordinately plugged in to local politics, visitors would never know this little slice of heaven has been mired recently in an unwelcome tug-of-war between regular park users, Surry County commissioners and officials in Raleigh.
Stiffing public visitors
Rumblings that something was afoot in Pilot Mountain State Park, one of the state’s iconic locations, started swirling months earlier.
The COVID-19 pandemic, as we’re all sickeningly aware, forced closures and temporary shutdowns everywhere. Parks were no exception.
Pilot Mountain, both the high-visibility knob section and the low-lying Bean Shoals access point, closed for several weeks at the onset of the pandemic.
But when they reopened, the state’s parks faced a sudden and sustained influx of visitors who threatened to love them to death.
Coupled with financial losses estimated at some $500,000 since March, state parks officials began considering ways to sustain them.
Which makes sense.
But to supporters of Pilot Mountain, some recent changes didn’t add up.
Access to a gravel road at Bean Shoals leading to the Yadkin River was cut off. A spot popular with families and after-church picnickers was allowed to grow over, and visitors were redirected to a parking lot about quarter-mile from the entrance.
Communications between park users and officials further muddied the water. Park ranger Nick Bowman told a Journal reporter earlier this month that administrators were considering a permanent closure of the river access road to prevent damage to a creek crossing.
Finding out about a potential closure — without adequate public input — rankled and set in motion a protest that culminated Monday evening with the Surry County Board of Commissioners passing a resolution opposing the move.
The park means tourism dollars, and closing the road would effectively end access to the river for families with young children, the elderly and the disabled.
And doing so would run counter to the spirit of locals who sold their land to the state a half-century ago on a promise of opening it to future generations.
Brian Fannon, the executive director of the nonprofit Yadkin Riverkeeper, told commissioners — and by extension, state officials — that his organization was against closing the Bean Shoals access point.
They’re all for protecting the river and its tributaries but not at the expense of stiff-arming the public.
“We would like to see a way to hold onto that interest rather than permanent closures which could actually lead us to coming out of the situation with less interest and less support than before,” he said.
Curious timing
Strange, but by Wednesday — two days after the resolution passed — the gate leading to the access road was opened and stayed that way until Friday morning’s rain. Mowers and trimmers had been deployed in the area as well.
The timing was curious, to say the least.
Windsor, the locally based Pilot Mountain superintendent, referred questions to Raleigh; state parks officials implied through a spokeswoman that the opposition had nothing to do with it.
“State parks planning and natural resources staff have had discussions over the course of the last several years at Bean Shoals due to the three stream crossings at the access in which vehicles frequently get stuck,” wrote Katie Hall, a public information officer for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation in an email.
Other issues include erosion and pollution, including four-wheel drive vehicles "racing through to sensitive, high quality streams at the access,” Hall wrote.
As for the "overgrown" vegetation, Hall wrote, it was planted as part of a buffer zone and not the result of neglect.
And any talk of permanent closures is premature, she wrote. The state is planning to conduct surveys and a public-comment period at some point.
Linda Black, a resident of the nearby Shoals community who spearheaded opposition to any closures, isn’t buying.
“I’ll tell you why. It was in your paper Aug. 13,” she said. “(Ranger Bowman) said they were assessing whether to close it permanently. Matt (Windsor) told me himself they were thinking of closing it permanently.”
The rapid, organized — and vocal — opposition was heard all the way across the state.
“Yeah they’re backing up,” Black said. “Come on now. It doesn’t make any sense. The people in Raleigh need to come look for themselves. That park belongs to everybody, all the taxpayers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.