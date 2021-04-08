RiverRun announces 2021 film lineup, to feature “Dream Horse” opening night

The 2021 closing night film will be “The Dry,” an Australian thriller starring Eric Bana and based on the global bestseller. In this film, a police detective returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

In between, there will be a variety of narrative, documentary and animated films from North Carolina and throughout the world.

“If there is one thing we have all learned to do over the last year, it is adapt,” Rob Davis, the executive director of RiverRun, said. “Even though the festival will look a bit different this year, we could not be more excited to be able to offer this incredible slate of films to our supporters and all lovers of film.”

Davis said the festival will have something for everyone. He spoke of how grateful festival officials are for the continued support RiverRun receives from everyone connected to it.

“We are looking forward to a wonderful festival!” he said.

