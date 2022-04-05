RiverRun International Film Festival announces its 2022 film lineup

The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival’s film lineup will include two opening films – “The Rose Maker” and “We Feed People.”

The film festival will run April 21-30 offering traditional in-person and virtual screenings. It will feature 174 films representing 33 countries. Nearly 1,700 films were submitted to the festival this year.

Tickets will be available to RiverRun members on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and to the general public starting Friday.

“The Rose Maker” tells the story of Eve (Catherine Frot), an artisanal rose grower struggling to stay afloat until her assistant comes up with a solution.

“We Feed People” spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.

On closing night, “A Love Song” will be the highlighted film.

“This is a tale of two childhood sweethearts (Dale Dickey and Wes Studi), now both widowed, who share a night by a lake in the mountains. Reuniting after 40 years, the pair share childhood memories, make small talk, and shelter together from loneliness,” RiverRun stated.

Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director, said organizers of the film festival are presenting what they believe to be one of the finest programs RiverRun has ever offered.

“From French comedies to Mexican narrative and documentary offerings, a Hungarian film noir, and a woman’s quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mount Everest, our international offerings truly encompass the global community of narrative and documentary filmmaking,” he said in a press release.

RiverRun has also put together a diverse selection of films from around the United States and across North Carolina – from documentaries to narratives, Davis said.

"Our documentaries range from the recording of an album in Nashville’s famed RCA Studio B to the challenges of preserving and protecting New Jersey’s Passaic River. On the narrative front, our films include a tense thriller set in a Georgia bank, an estranged family coming together on their Montana ranch, and a Muslim American rom com about a group of sisters in Queens," he said.

This year, the festival’s honorees will highlight women spanning the history of film. They include Master of Cinema Award recipients Karen Allen, Gigi Perreau, Hayley Mills, Kristi Zea and Karmic Release Ltd. Spark Awards for 2022 will go to Natalie Bullock Brown and Iman Zawahry.

Other special screenings include “18½,” “Marvelous and the Black Hole” and “Montana Story.”

“18½” is a dramatic/comedic thriller set in 1974 that supposes that a White House transcriber is thrust into the Watergate scandal when she obtains the only copy of the infamous 18½ minute gap in President Nixon’s tapes.

In “Marvelous and the Black Hole,” a ’21 Sundance hit, a teenage delinquent (Miya Cech) befriends a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional family with sleight of hand magic.

A neo-Western, “Montana Story” is from acclaimed writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew, The Deep End). “Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop. The fates of their ailing, unscrupulous father and a beloved old horse hang in the balance,” RiverRun stated.

The festival will also have a number of free offerings, several panel opportunities, Family Night screenings at Bailey Park and Crossnore Communities for children, Saturday Morning Cartoons, and the 11th annual Pitch Fest competition.

