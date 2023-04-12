When Dale Pollock was approached about moving a fledgling film festival in Brevard to Winston-Salem, he had an inkling that the city would embrace it.

A movie series that had his involvement, "Films on Fourth," had been successful, proving that people would go downtown at a time when there was little to draw them there.

Pollock's hunch was confirmed at a screening of Christopher Guest's folk-music spoof, "A Mighty Wind," at a packed Stevens Center in 2003 — the first year of the festival in Winston-Salem.

"I was almost in tears," recalled Pollock, the retired dean of the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts.

Just as it seemed the credits were about to roll on RiverRun, Winston-Salem breathed new life into it, and when it opens on Thursday the venerable festival will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Firmly entrenched as one of the city's signature cultural events, RiverRun is an Academy-Award qualifying festival in the Documentary Short and Animated Short categories and has been hailed by USA Today as one of the "10 Amazing Film Festivals Worth Traveling For."

"I think right now, we are the strongest film festival in the South," said Pollock, who is on the festival's board of directors. "We're not getting 10,000 submissions the way Sundance does, but for a filmmaker to get into RiverRun, for any category, is a real accomplishment. They're proud, and they're excited to come to Winston-Salem."

A small but devoted corps of staffers, visionary leaders, army of volunteers and steady support from the community have put the festival on firm footing, helping it survive the move from Brevard, disruptions from the pandemic, the popularity of streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu and fluctuating financial support from corporations and community organizations.

This year's festival will feature 174 films, culled from 1,800 submissions, spread around four locations in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro. Besides films, there will be free panel discussions, a free outdoor screening of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," parties, receptions and lots of chances for moviegoers to interact with filmmakers.

Such interactions have become one of RiverRun's trademarks, distinguishing it from other festivals.

"We've had filmmakers turn down Tribeca to come to RiverRun because it's a more personal experience and they can interact with the audience," Pollock said. "We're a very popular festival because of our audience and their feedback. I've never seen a film booed. Our audience is too polite to do that."

Andrew Rodgers worked at larger festivals including Sundance and the Chicago International Film Festival before Pollock recruited him to come to RiverRun as a consultant in 2005. Shortly after, he became the festival's executive director until leaving in 2016.

One of Rodgers' top priorities was increasing the budget to pay for travel and lodging for filmmakers.

"We wanted to roll out the red carpet for our filmmakers — with parties, dinner, a good transportation system — so that the cumulative effect was that if you come to RiverRun, you're going to have a great time and that this place has got it together," Rodgers said from his home in Denver, Colo.

Filmmaker Michael Koresky said larger film festivals such as Sundance and Cannes are often just marketplaces. He said he appreciates the more hospitable climate at RiverRun.

"A festival like RiverRun has a purer reason for existing," he explained. "It's an environment that encourages passion for the form, and where one can get back to basics about why they make or write about or love films in the first place."

Rodgers saw other big needs as well when he took over from Butter Birkas. He beefed up marketing, putting emphasis on the festival's annual program; pushed for advance ticket sales; and grouped films into distinct categories, such as "experimental" and "emerging American."

Under Rodgers, RiverRun grew at a steady pace, expanding from four to 10 days; bolstering its ranks of volunteers to a high of 300-plus; more than tripling its budget to nearly $900,000; and initiating a year-round presence with screenings and an outreach program that takes films into local classrooms.

Jane McKim, who started as a volunteer in 2003 and is now the community director, has seen the festival's stature grow within the community. In those early years, the effort went into such things as securing films and venues, making accommodations for guests, scheduling events and building a transportation infrastructure.

"So then, it was, 'How do you make the whole community know about it?' The first few years, I'd be out and about in my neighborhood and nobody knew about it," McKim said from the festival's office in Winston Tower. "It was not until about eight years in that I was asked about RiverRun. It had to get traction. It was almost ever-widening concentric circles of recognition."

Through the years, RiverRun has had to navigate some turbulent waters. Early backers Krispy Kreme and Reynolds American have ended their ties to the festival and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem has scaled back its annual grant to RiverRun from a high of $100,000 to $35,000.

Rob Davis, who took over as executive director after Rodgers left, said the festival is hoping for some big momentum this year after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was canceled in 2020, went to a hybrid model in 2021 and was back to normal in 2022. However, with the coronavirus still on the minds of many, attendance was down last year.

Before the festival was canceled in 2020, advance ticket sales were hinting at a possible record-breaking year, Davis said. The previous high for box-office gross receipts was $100,000, set in 2018, he said.

As of Monday, advance ticket sales were outperforming this time last year, Davis said.

Under Davis, RiverRun has expanded its geographic footprint, with annual screenings in Greensboro and occasional showings in Yadkinville, Elkin and other communities. The number of year-round programs also mushroomed from about five screenings when he arrived to more than 30 in the year prior to the pandemic.

He has also put an emphasis on diversifying its fundraising through such things as cultivating donors and giving businesses or individuals a chance to sponsor a film screening. Part of that diversification included getting funding from Forsyth County for the first time. The county has annually given $15,000 over the last few years (the city of Winston-Salem gave $42,000 in its most recent budget).

Through all the changes, RiverRun remains a celebration of independent film. Actress Karen Allen, best known for her role in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," is so impressed with RiverRun that she is bringing along the director of the film festival from her town in Berkshire County, Mass., when she receives a Masters of Cinema Award this weekend.

"I'm not going to diss any of the other bigger festivals, but they're very commercial and so spread out that they're not much fun," Allen said. "Honestly, a festival like RiverRun or Sonoma are my favorite kind of festivals.

"I like a festival where people wear normal clothing."