Road temporarily closed due to police investigation
Road temporarily closed due to police investigation

Broad Street near Washington Park

the 1400 block of South Broad Street near Washington Park and Bond Street

 Wesley Young, Journal

Police closed off Broad Street between Salem Avenue and Bond Street near Washington Park as they carried on an investigation of an incident that occurred at the location shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

An officer said that no one was hurt, but added he could not reveal any other details about what had happened.

A Journal reporter saw multiple police cars in the closed-off section, along with an ambulance that arrived at the scene with lights flashing. The ambulance left after a short period with no lights flashing.

A private car was stopped inside the closed-off section of the street, but it was not apparent what connection, if any, it had to the investigation.

