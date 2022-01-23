Road temporarily closed due to police investigation

Police closed off Broad Street between Salem Avenue and Bond Street near Washington Park as they carried on an investigation of an incident that occurred at the location shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An officer said that no one was hurt, but added he could not reveal any other details about what had happened.

A Journal reporter saw multiple police cars in the closed-off section, along with an ambulance that arrived at the scene with lights flashing. The ambulance left after a short period with no lights flashing.

A private car was stopped inside the closed-off section of the street, but it was not apparent what connection, if any, it had to the investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.