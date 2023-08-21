On a spring day in 1962, a Cadillac rolled west toward Los Angeles, a promised land for dreamers, including the young woman in the passenger seat who had grown up on a tobacco farm in Slate Mountain, a speck of a community folded into the foothills of Surry County.

She loved the rural life, the values it instilled in her, but Yvonne Vaughn had two dreams.

She could teach most anywhere, including Surry County.

But to be a singer, she needed to go far away.

Music fans would soon know her as Donna Fargo, and in 1972, she would see two of her self-penned songs skyrocket up the pop charts, blowing past Elton John, Carly Simon and Al Green, and her debut album sell more than a million copies, a feat no woman in country music would match for 20 years.

Fargo was recently back in Surry County leading a Fourth of July parade through downtown Mount Airy, past adoring fans and a new mural that bears her likeness, an acknowledgement of a career that included a Grammy Award (she beat out Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton) and 16 Top 10 singles on the country charts between 1972-1979.

She got to this point by making bold moves, the kind that a lot women in the 1960s and 1970s either weren’t allowed to make or never imagined they could. She wrote and published her own songs, tackling subjects such as suicide, female empowerment and economic inequity, pushing back on the notion that the “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” only wrote feel-good anthems, and she was among the first women in country music to have her own TV variety show, paving the way for Barbara Mandrell and Anne Murray, veteran country music journalist Robert Oermann wrote in his book “Finding Her Voice: The Saga of Women in Country Music.”

Written in 1993 with his wife, Mary Bufwack, the book features Fargo in a chapter entitled “Dolly Parton and Her Savvy Sisters,” a nod to the control she exerted over her career.

A bashful teenager who once fainted mid-song when she was called on stage at Myrtle Beach, Fargo made arguably her most fearless move the day after she graduated from High Point College.

She tossed her bags in her big brother Gayle’s Cadillac, and with a mutual friend and Gayle behind the wheel, cut across the lower half of the United States on a freshly linked system of roads that gave dreamers like her a direct route to the bright lights of Hollywood, and, if the stars aligned, a shot at fame.

“When you look back at all the decisions I made and that I was smart enough to follow my heart when I really didn’t know much…,” Fargo said recently, her voice trailing. “I’m kind of impressed myself.”

‘Life moved so fast’

Time has scrubbed clean many of the details of those days, the 2,500-mile road trip, the thrill of arriving in California and how it all felt for this country girl to stand among the palm trees and feel the kiss of an ocean breeze.

Today a prolific writer who has written more than 2,000 greeting cards and several books of poetry, Fargo laments that she did not keep a journal in those days.

“Life moved so fast,” she said.

It’s clear that she had a few compelling reasons to head West.

For people such as Fargo, Southern California beckoned.

Having displaced New York as the epicenter of the music world, Los Angeles teemed with executives, producers and scouts looking for talent and clubs offering them a stage on which they could be discovered.

Countless other hopefuls did the same, settling in the hills and valleys that surround Los Angeles. The Mamas and the Papas, the Byrds, Linda Ronstadt and others would soon plant roots in the area, see their careers flourish and reshape pop music. Two hours north, Buck Owens and Merle Haggard were shaking up country music with the Bakersfield sound.

Another draw to the area was her brother Gayle, seven years her elder, and her biggest backer. It was Gayle who convinced a band in Myrtle Beach to call her onto the stage when she fainted while singing “I’m in the Mood for Love.”

While Fargo was still in high school, Gayle moved to Covina, Calif., a post-World War II-boom town 22 miles east of Los Angeles that mushroomed from 3,956 people in 1950 to 20,124 by 1960.

Fargo visited her brother once during the summer of her sophomore year at High Point College. She took a few courses at the University of Southern California and worked as a waitress in Gayle’s restaurant.

She remembers the excitement and bustle of the growing city, all the restaurants and shops. It gave her a taste of what life was like beyond Surry County.

After graduation, Fargo wasted no time in getting back to Los Angeles. She found a job teaching English at Northview High School in Covina, fulfilling one of her two dreams. The other would be much harder.

“Being a singer, you don’t know,” she recalled. “The math is not there.”

That’s where Gayle stepped in. He found the number of a company that was looking for women to sing demos, or early versions of songs that could show its potential to people interested in performing it, and encouraged his shy sister to call.

“I can’t believe it,” Fargo said. “But I called and made the appointment.”

She arrived with two of her owns demos that she had previously recorded at WPAQ, the local Mount Airy station.

Stan Silver, a producer, gave it a listen.

“You’re country,” he told Fargo.

‘A real writer’

At the time, Fargo didn’t know if she belonged in rhinestones, hot pants or beads.

Silver’s declaration gave Fargo direction.

She asked if she could borrow a guitar and, if it wasn’t too much trouble, teach her a few chords. She had a feeling that if she could learn quickly enough, she could write and record her own songs, eliminating the hassle of finding other material.

In the evenings after teaching, Fargo listened to the radio and studied the hits. What made them good? What did she like about them?

“I was always pretty introspective and inquisitive and liked to figure things out myself,” she said.

She gave it a shot, drawing from that deep well of rural images and sentiments — the lonely whistle of a southbound train, daddy’s tobacco crop and missing the homefolks — to form the backbone of many of her early songs.

“I counted 90 checks in the tablecloth, there’s at least 100 squares in the floor, and would you like to know how many times I’ve missed you? Would you believe 100,000, maybe more?” she wrote one day, words that would float atop a heartbreak melody.

“Would You Believe a Lifetime” recorded on Ramco Records in 1967, was a minor hit that got airplay on Los Angeles radio. It gave her enough encouragement to keep writing. One day, she got a royalty check for $800.

“Look at this Mr. Moore,” she told her principal one day. “I’m a real writer.”

Still teaching as Miss Vaughn during the day, Fargo worked on her other dream once the final school bell rang. She either went home and wrote songs or headed to a club to go over songs she wanted to perform that night with the house band, which typically included some of the top musicians in the area.

With the help of Silver, who was soon-to-be her husband, she got gigs at some of the most prestigious clubs on the country music circuit, including Nashville West in nearby El Monte and the famed Palomino in north Hollywood, where stars such as Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Charley Pride were known to jump on stage on any given night

“It was basic education,” Fargo said of those nightclub days.

Slowly, Fargo’s dream began to take shape. In 1969, the Academy of Country Music named her Top New Female Vocalist. She bounced around a few labels, including Dot and Decca, waiting for the breakout single to land.

One day in 1971, the idea of “the happiest girl in the world” floated around her head, Fargo told Photoplay magazine in 1975.

But what to do with that lyric?

“Then one night, Stan said, ‘You’re really getting lazy about your writing so I’m going to go into another room and you just sit in front of the fireplace and write.’ So I did — and it all just popped out. I was newly married, teaching, learning all about music and very happy,” Fargo told Photoplay. “And I felt so free, really free — so with no direction I started pickin’ away. I don’t know why ‘Good mornin’ mornin’ ‘ came to my head on a Saturday night but there it was, and by the time I got to the second verse, I knew what the song was gonna be.”

Yet, it’s a safe bet to say that Fargo didn’t know how this sunny love song was going to change her life.

Released on Dot in 1971, “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.,” shot to the top of Billboard’s country chart in early 1972 and then it did something unlikely and unusual for a country song — it entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at No. 82 on May 27, sandwiched between Edgar Winter’s White Trash’s “I Can’t Turn You Loose” and J.J. Cale’s “After Midnight.”

As the song inched up the charts, Fargo was still standing in front of students at Northview High who had no idea that Mrs. Silver was becoming a star. Fargo told country music historian Bill Malone in 1974 that she was too bashful to tell her students, who were all into rock music.

“But one day they came up to me and said, ‘Don’t hide it. We’re proud of you. Don’t be afraid,’” Fargo told Malone. “So they were really super and didn’t look down on country.”

The song was a smash, and as it moved past Gordon Lightfoot and ZZ Top on the charts, Fargo decided it was time to end dream No. 1. She gave up teaching a few weeks before the end of the school year so that she could give dream No. 2 everything she had.

After all, she was about to open for Roy Clark in Las Vegas.

A chart-topper on the country charts, “Happiest Girl” eventually peaked at No. 11 on the pop charts and was ranked No. 55 in Billboard’s top-selling singles in 1972, finishing ahead of such classics as “Layla” by Derek and the Dominos and Carly Simon’s “Anticipation.”

The song has been covered by Nancy Sinatra, Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette and Lana Del Rey.

Months after “Happiest Girl” peaked, Fargo scored another crossover hit with her self-composed song, “Funny Face.”

Also a No. 1 hit on the country charts, “Funny Face” held for two weeks at No. 5 in the first two weeks of 1973 on Billboard’s Hot 100 pop chart. Weeks later, she won a Grammy Award for Country Female Vocalist of the Year, giving what she called possibly the shortest acceptance speech in the history of the event.

Though Fargo would continue to score a string of hits on the country charts, have her own TV show and headline concerts for years, her career would never reach the heights that it did in that seven-month window when it seemed that if you left the radio on long enough, you’d soon enough hear a Donna Fargo song.

Today, Fargo lives outside of Nashville. She recently released a book of poetry, “Everything Is Possible With God” and an album “All Because of You,” which she dedicated to Stan Silver, who died in 2021.

Though she is sometimes overlooked for her contribution to country music, Fargo was among a wave of women in the 1970s who broke down barriers. According to Oermann’s book, prior to the 1970s, country music never accounted for more than 5 to 10% of the market share. By the end of the decade, women had doubled their share of the market, thanks in no small part to women such Parton, Tanya Tucker, Lynn Anderson and Fargo.

“The 1970s were probably country music’s most experimental decade as far as letting in different voices, approaches and ethnicities,” Oermann said in a recent interview. “And women were really let in the door for the first time in that decade. Donna was not only a female artist but a female singer-songwriter, and that was really important. That was refreshingly different.

“She was something special with a very unique songwriting voice that was different and different is always good.”

‘Pretty cool’

When did Fargo realize she had fulfilled that second dream, the one that defied the math?

Fargo thinks for a moment. Maybe it was playing Carnegie Hall in New York City. She continues to reminisce and a memory surfaces.

Ten years after stepping into that Cadillac for the long drive West, Fargo found herself in a high-class department store in New York when “Funny Face” began to play over the speakers.

Fargo allowed herself a moment to take it in.

“Wow,” she thought to herself. “That’s pretty cool.”

