Road work slated for I-40 in Forsyth County
Lanes will close on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County this week for road work.

On Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, two of three lanes will be closed on I-40 eastbound along a stretch of the highway near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and plan accordingly for delays.

The work is part of an ongoing rehabilitation and bridge preservation project, weather permitting.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

