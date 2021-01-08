Roads are clear as chance of daytime snow evaporates in and around Winston-Salem

State highway officials say roads are clear in Forsyth County and the counties surrounding Forsyth as the first snowfall of the new year came to parts of central North Carolina.

After snow began falling in parts of Winston-Salem Friday morning, a 1 p.m. check found the city mostly overcast, with light rain in Greensboro and Mount Airy, and light snow in Boone.

Little or no accumulation was expected here during the day, as ground and air temperatures remained too high. Duke Energy reported no power outages in the area.

But weather forecasters still believe Forsyth will end up with one or two inches of snow as temperatures drop this evening.

With lows in the 20s, that raises the potential for slippery surfaces on elevated surfaces like bridges, forecasters said, urging caution for drivers.

“We need the sun to go down” to get snow, National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Luchetti said.

DriveNC, the state’s highway condition website, said that roads were clear at noon in Davie, Davidson, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, as well as counties to the east of Forsyth.

Snowy conditions are possible in the western counties, though.