Roads clear in Winston-Salem on Friday morning as temperatures stay above freezing
top story

Roads clear in Winston-Salem on Friday morning as temperatures stay above freezing

Roads were wet but free of ice Friday morning in Winston-Salem, as overnight temperatures stayed above freezing.

Commuters appeared to encounter no problems.

Police dispatchers said there were no reports of ice or traffic hazards, and the National Weather Service said temperatures stayed around 35 degrees from 1 a.m. forward on Friday.

What was billed as a severe winter storm predicted to leave a million people in the dark across the Carolinas turned into a whole lot less in the Triad on Thursday, with only scattered power outages.

Only 35 customers were without power Friday morning, Duke Energy reported.

Friday's high is expected to be 46, and the low Friday night will touch 23. But skies will be clearing, with sunny days in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s over the weekend.

