Roanoke man wanted on charges that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old captured in Davie after high-speed chase.

A Roanoke man wanted on charges that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child in Henry County was arrested Friday after leading law-enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that started in Kernersville and ended when the man crashed his car in Bermuda Run along the Davie/Forsyth County line.

Lucas John Donley, 36, of Carroll Avenue in Roanoke, was taken into custody without any more incident, Kernersville Police Department said in a news release.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office had been looking for Donley after receiving a report Wednesday from the 911 Communications Center about a child being sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn at 1044 Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville, the Martinsville Bulletin reported. The sheriff's office said that when deputies arrived, they found out that the child had been in Donley's care for a brief period of time.

The child's parents told police that they had discovered Donley had sexually assaulted their child and then ran away when they called 911, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.

Deputies found Donley on Barrows Mill Road and tried to do a traffic stop, but Donley drove away at a high rate of speed in a blue 2014 Kia Forte. Deputies chased him onto U.S. Route 57 toward Pittsylvania County, with speeds going above 100 mph, the newspaper reported, quoting from a news release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

During that pursuit, Donley struck another vehicle, drove on the wrong side of the road and almost struck several other vehicles. He also turned his headlights off while driving, the newspaper reported. Deputies ended the chase because of the risk to others, the newspaper said.

Then on Thursday, authorities got information that Donley could be in the Mountain Valley area of Henry County. Officers from Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, as well as Virginia State Police, searched the area by foot, patrol vehicles and multiple aircraft but had no luck in finding him.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Kernersville Police Department went to Bagley Drive and found a blue Kia Forte parked in the woods that matched the description of the car Donley was last seen in. Officers approached the car, and Donley drove away, leading to an extensive chase ending at the Davie and Forsyth County lines.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Donley lost control of his car and crashed in Davie County. WGHP/FOX 8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, reported that the chase ended in Bermuda Run near the Davie/Forsyth County line after Donley's car drove straight through a roundabout and landed in a gully.

Donley was taken to a local North Carolina medical facility to get treatment for his injuries. He will be charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship, eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, the Martinsville Bulletin said.

The newspaper said that Donley is a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry and online records with the Virginia Judiciary Case Information System say he pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years, with eight of those years suspended, in 2012.

Donley is in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting extradition to Virginia, the Kernersville Police Department said.

Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Davie County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol helped in taking Donley into custody, Kernersville Police Department said.

