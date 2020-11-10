Robert Settles: 'When you’re a Marine, you take that title to your grave'

In 1990, Settles was sent to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, where he trained hundreds of Reserves for Desert Storm.

Every two weeks, he received a new batch of Reserves and shouldered the responsibility of preparing them for deployment overseas.

“It was very tedious, very demanding,” said Settles, a major with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “But I knew that these guys would use what we were teaching them to save not only their own lives, but the life of the guy next to them.”

While Settles said the training was rewarding, he began to realize he was spending too much time away from his two young sons, Luke and Joseph.

After growing up without a father, he said he didn’t want his sons to have the same experience, so he made the difficult decision to retire in 1992.

“I made a promise to myself back on that bus that if I ever had kids, I would always be there for them and they would know how much I loved them,” said Settles, who was a Marine Staff Sergeant. “I never had a dad to tell me ‘I love you’ or ‘I’m proud of you,’ so I tell them as often as I can.”

His younger son, Joseph, now 35, followed in Settles’ footsteps to become a Marine for five years after graduating college.