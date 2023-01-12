Robinhood Road partially closed due to damaged pole

The 2500 block of Robinhood Road, between Avalon Road and Vernon Avenue is closed because of a damaged Duke Energy pole. Power is still on in the affected area.
The road will be closed until Duke Energy completes repairing the pole.
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
Melissa Hall
