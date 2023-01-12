 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robinhood Road partially closed due to damaged pole

Looking back: Clemmons in the 1980s

The 2500 block of Robinhood Road, between Avalon Road and Vernon Avenue is closed because of a damaged Duke Energy pole. Power is still on in the affected area.

The road will be closed until Duke Energy completes repairing the pole.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Pike Electric

Journal photo by Walt Unks -- 2/4/15 -- Pike Electric workers transfer power lines to a new utility pole, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015 in the Knollwood Manor subdivision.
