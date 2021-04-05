Rockingham hospital eases COVID-19 visitor restrictions

UNC Rockingham Health Care, based in Eden, said Monday it has eased its COVID-19 visitor restrictions, effective immediately.

“We’ve thankfully seen our COVID cases significantly decline,” Dr. Candace Bradley, the hospital's chief medical officer said in a statement. With cases diminishing, she feels it is safe to allow more access to visitors.

Visiting hours are now 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one designated visitor per patient in most inpatient and outpatient areas. Patients who not in the hospital with a COVID-19 case can have up to four designated visitors, but just one at a time.

Emergency department patients may have one companion after they have been placed in a private exam room. Pediatric inpatient areas may have two visitors with one being a parent or legal guardian.

The hospital still is prohibiting visitors under age 18.

All visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing. Visitors still must pass health-screening questions upon entry to the hospital, and frequent hand washing is recommended.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.